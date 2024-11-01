Here's a quick guide for voting in mid-Missouri on Election Day

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Here's a short guide to voting in Boone County:

Boone County includes the cities of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Ashland, Rocheport, Hartsburg, Harrisburg, Sturgeon, McBaine, Huntsdale and Pierpont.

How to find where you vote

If registered voters are unsure where to go to cast their ballot, Boone County has a tool to help people find their polling location. After typing in your home address, the polling place, directions and hours will populate.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters have the option to either go to their assigned polling place or opt for one of four central polling locations:

Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut, Columbia

Friendship Baptist Church, 1707 Smiley Ln, Columbia

Woodcrest Chapel, 2201 W. Nifong Blvd, Columbia

Memorial Union, Second Floor North, 518 Hitt St, Columbia

Boone County residents who still want to vote early can take advantage of these voting events:

10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 1, The Memorial Student Union on the University of Missouri Campus, 518 Hitt St, Columbia, Mo. 65201

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 2, Southern Boone Middle School Cafeteria, 303 N. Main St, Ashland, Mo. 65010

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 2, Impact Support Services in, 801 E. Switzler St., Centralia, Mo. 65240

The Boone County Government Center also offers for no-excuse absentee voting on Saturday, Nov. 2 and Monday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Take a look at our voters guide to get a sense of what will be on your ballot.

Voters interested in looking at the ballot prior to voting can request a sample ballot with their name and birth date. This will show their polling location, district and ward information as well.

Missouri News Your guide to the candidates and ballot issues in the 2024 election 2024 is a big election year in Missouri. The KC Media Collective, in partnership with The Kansas City Star, have gathered all the information you need to vote in the Nov. 5 election.

Check out Vox Magazine's first-time voter's guide for more information about what to expect and what to bring to the polls on Election Day.

Here’s how mid-Missouri voters — outside of Boone County — can cast their ballots on and ahead of Election Day:

Audrain County

In Audrain County, people can vote early at the county clerk's office in room 101 of the county courthouse on 101 N. Jefferson Street, Mexico, Mo, 65265.

The hours are:

Thursday and Friday: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. - noon

Monday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find your polling place by entering your information on this website. A full list of addresses for polling locations in Audrain County is available here.

Callaway County

In Callaway County, people can vote early at the county clerk's office in room 104 at 10 E. 5th Street, Fulton, Mo., 65251.

The hours are:

Thursday and Friday: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. - noon

Monday: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find your polling place by entering your information on this website. A full list of addresses for polling locations in Callaway County is available here.

Cooper County

In Cooper County, people can vote early at the county clerk's office in room 23 on the second floor of the courthouse at 200 Main Street, Boonville, Mo., 65233

Hours are:

Thursday and Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m.- noon

Monday: 8 a.m.-noon

Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find your polling place by entering your information on this website. A full list of addresses for polling locations in Cooper County is available here.

Cole County

In Cole County, people can vote early through Nov. 4. Here’s how .

Polls are open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find your polling place by entering your information on this website . A full list of addresses for polling locations in Cole County is available here.

Howard County

In Howard County, people can vote early through Nov. 4 at the county clerk's office on 1 Courthouse Square, Fayette, Mo., 65248.

Hours are:

Thursday and Friday: 8:15 - 4:15 p.m.,

Saturday: 8 a.m. - noon

Monday: 8:15 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Polls are open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find your polling place by entering your information on this website . A full list of addresses for polling locations in Howard County is here.

Moniteau County

In Moniteau County, people can vote early at the county clerk's office on 200 East Main Street, California, Mo., 65018.

Hours are:

Thursday and Friday: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (There’s usually a noon-12:30 lunch break.)

Saturday: 8 a.m. - noon

Monday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Polls are open Tuesday from 6:00 a.m. until 7 p.m. Find your polling place by entering your information on this website. A full list of addresses for polling locations in Moniteau County is here.

Randolph County

In Randolph County, people can vote early at the county clerk's office in Suite 2-B of the Randolph County Courthouse on 372 Highway JJ, Huntsville, Mo., 65259.

Hours are:

Thursday and Friday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. - noon

Monday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.