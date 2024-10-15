KBIA is committed to covering election season in mid-Missouri through a citizen-centered lens that prioritizes constituent needs. Instead of horse-race coverage that focuses on the odds of a win, we’ll uplift our neighbors’ voices to answer the more essential question: “What’s at stake for you?” Together, we’ll explore the answers that will really matter at the polls in November 2024
Your guide to the candidates and ballot issues in the 2024 election
2024 is a big election year in Missouri. The KC Media Collective, in partnership with The Kansas City Star, have gathered all the information you need to vote in the Nov. 5 election. KBIA has partnered with them and our other outlets in the Missouri News Network to provide this voters guide for the general election.
Scroll down to find articles explaining all the ballot initiatives and federal, state and local races on the ticket in November.
Want to know who you're voting for? Look up your Missouri sample ballot.
Key dates for the Nov. 5 election
- Sept. 24: Absentee voting opens for certain groups of voters, including those who will be out of town on Election Day, health care workers, first responders, poll workers and those who have an illness, injury or disability.
- Oct. 9: Deadline to register to vote. Register to vote online on the Missouri secretary of state’s website or the Boone County clerk’s website, or go in person to the Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Center.
- Oct. 22: No-excuse absentee voting opens for all Boone County voters. Voters can vote in-person at the Boone County Government Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
- No excuse absentee voting weekend events:
- 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at Columbia Mall, 2300 Bernadette Drive, Columbia
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at Douglass High School, 310 N. Providence Road, Columbia
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Southern Boone Middle School, 303 N. Main St., Ashland
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Impact Support Services, 801 E. Switzler St., Centralia
- Nov. 4: Last day of no excuse absentee voting.
- Nov. 5: Election Day. Ballots can be cast at a person's assigned polling place or at a central polling place in Boone County on Nov. 5 between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.
- Central polling places are located at:
- Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St., Columbia
- Memorial Student Union, Second Floor North, 518 Hitt St., Columbia
- Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1707 Smiley Lane, Columbia
- Woodcrest Chapel, 2201 W. Nifong Blvd., Columbia
First-time voting in Missouri?
Read Vox Magazine's comprehensive guide to voting in Missouri, including how to register and what to expect at the polls. Read more
Find more information about the races and ballot initiatives below:
Federal races
Josh Hawley, a Republican, is up for re-election to represent Missouri in the U.S. Senate. He's facing Democratic challenger Lucas Kunce.
Hawley shared the stage with Democrat Lucas Kunce, Green Party candidate Nathan Kline and Jared Young, who created his own “Better Party” to get on the ballot.
Jared Young is running for Senate under the banner of a new party; the Better Party, which attempts to sit in the middle of the extreme left and right. He criticizes both parties having to appeal to the extreme in the primary election. He also touches on the general feeling of discouragement and exhaustion most feel around politics and elections.
Statewide races
Mike Parson, a Republican, is not seeking re-election for Missouri governor because of term limits. Republican Mike Kehoe, Democrat Crystal Quade and Libertarian Bill Slantz are running in the general election to replace him.
Republican Mike Kehoe, Democrat Crystal Quade, Libertarian Bill Slantz and Green Party candidate Paul Lehmann all were given an opportunity to clarify their stances on key issues including abortion, taxes, funding and ballot measures at a debate this month.
Democrat Richard Brown, Republican Dave Wasinger and Libertarian Ken Iverson are running for Missouri lieutenant governor, a statewide elected office.
Republican incumbent Andrew Bailey is up for re-election as Missouri attorney general, a statewide office. He's facing Democrat Elad Gross and Libertarian Ryan Munro in the 2024 general election.
Republican Jay Ashcroft unsuccessfully ran for governor, so he's not seeking re-election for Missouri attorney general, a statewide office.Republican Denny Hoskins and Democrat Barbara Pfifer are running in the 2024 general election.
Vivek Malek, a Republican, is up for re-election for the office of Missouri State Treasurer. He faces Democrat Mark Osmack and Libertarian John Hartwig in the 2024 general election.
Ballot questions
This proposed amendment would make it legal for people 21 and older to bet on sports in Missouri. There would be a 10% wagering tax on revenues generated form sports gambling which would be allocated to educational institutions.
This proposed amendment would overturn the state's near-total abortion passed, which was passed in 2022 after Wade was overturned. It would legalize abortion until the point of fetal viability.
Amendment 3 legalizes abortion until the point of fetal viability.
Two local doctors signed a letter supporting the passage of Amendment 3 alongside more than 800 Missouri medical professionals.
This proposed amendment proposes changes to the Missouri Constitution to allow a casino to be built on the Osage River at the Lake of the Ozarks. Proceeds from gaming tax revenue would go to early-childhood literacy programs. The development would also include a hotel, convention center, restaurants and other attractions.
This proposed amendment would alter the Missouri Constitution to allow the state court system to impose cost and court cases to help compensate current and former sheriffs, prosecuting attorneys and circuit attorneys.
This proposed amendment would prohibit rank-choice voting in Missouri and to say Missouri law to say that only U.S. citizens can vote in elections. It would grant an exception to cities already using ranked-choice voting in nonpartisan municipal elections, which applies to St. Louis.
Proposition A asks voters whether to amend state law to increase Missouri’s minimum wage to $15 an hour and require employers to provide paid sick time
Missouri Senate
On key issues like abortion and gun control, the two Senate District 19 candidates showed significant differences.
Missouri House
Last-minute Republican candidate John Lane enters race for House District 50, will face Democratic candidate Gregg Bush
House District 50 represents parts of the south-central portion of Boone County.
Boone County races
Jenna Redel is the incumbent for the Boone County Treasurer and running for re-election. One of the major themes of her campaign is increased transparency and oversight when managing the county's funds.
Dustin Stanton is running for Boone County Treasurer against incumbent Jenna Redel and says his experience as a business owner and serving on agricultural boards has equipped him for the office.
The Columbia Board of Realtors held a forum for all four Boone County commissioner candidates ahead of the November election.
Justin Aldred, a Democrat, is running for a second four-year term as commissioner.
Sam Turner is running as a Republican for the Boone County District I Commissioner seat.
Janet Thompson, a Democrat, is running for a fourth four-year term as a commissioner representing District II, which covers the east side of Columbia and roughly the northern half of Boone County.