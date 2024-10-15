Your guide to the candidates and ballot issues in the 2024 election

2024 is a big election year in Missouri. The KC Media Collective, in partnership with The Kansas City Star, have gathered all the information you need to vote in the Nov. 5 election. KBIA has partnered with them and our other outlets in the Missouri News Network to provide this voters guide for the general election.

Scroll down to find articles explaining all the ballot initiatives and federal, state and local races on the ticket in November.

Want to know who you're voting for? Look up your Missouri sample ballot.

Key dates for the Nov. 5 election

Sept. 24: Absentee voting opens for certain groups of voters, including those who will be out of town on Election Day, health care workers, first responders, poll workers and those who have an illness, injury or disability.

Absentee voting opens for certain groups of voters, including those who will be out of town on Election Day, health care workers, first responders, poll workers and those who have an illness, injury or disability. Oct. 9: Deadline to register to vote. Register to vote online on the Missouri secretary of state’s website or the Boone County clerk’s website, or go in person to the Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Center.

Deadline to register to vote. Register to vote online on the Missouri secretary of state’s website or the Boone County clerk’s website, or go in person to the Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Center. Oct. 22: No-excuse absentee voting opens for all Boone County voters. Voters can vote in-person at the Boone County Government Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

No excuse absentee voting weekend events:

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at Columbia Mall, 2300 Bernadette Drive, Columbia 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at Douglass High School, 310 N. Providence Road, Columbia 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Southern Boone Middle School, 303 N. Main St., Ashland 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Impact Support Services, 801 E. Switzler St., Centralia

Nov. 4: Last day of no excuse absentee voting.

Last day of no excuse absentee voting. Nov. 5: Election Day. Ballots can be cast at a person's assigned polling place or at a central polling place in Boone County on Nov. 5 between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Central polling places are located at:

Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St., Columbia Memorial Student Union, Second Floor North, 518 Hitt St., Columbia Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1707 Smiley Lane, Columbia Woodcrest Chapel, 2201 W. Nifong Blvd., Columbia

First-time voting in Missouri? Read Vox Magazine's comprehensive guide to voting in Missouri, including how to register and what to expect at the polls. Read more



Find more information about the races and ballot initiatives below:



Federal races

U.S. Senate: Missouri Josh Hawley, a Republican, is up for re-election to represent Missouri in the U.S. Senate. He's facing Democratic challenger Lucas Kunce.

Missouri News Hawley, Kunce spar over abortion, immigration and foreign policy Hawley shared the stage with Democrat Lucas Kunce, Green Party candidate Nathan Kline and Jared Young, who created his own “Better Party” to get on the ballot.

Missouri News Network Jared Young's U.S. Senate pitch: Voters have an alternative Jared Young is running for Senate under the banner of a new party; the Better Party, which attempts to sit in the middle of the extreme left and right. He criticizes both parties having to appeal to the extreme in the primary election. He also touches on the general feeling of discouragement and exhaustion most feel around politics and elections.

Statewide races

Missouri Governor Mike Parson, a Republican, is not seeking re-election for Missouri governor because of term limits. Republican Mike Kehoe, Democrat Crystal Quade and Libertarian Bill Slantz are running in the general election to replace him.

Missouri News Gubernatorial candidates draw distinctions over ballot issues Republican Mike Kehoe, Democrat Crystal Quade, Libertarian Bill Slantz and Green Party candidate Paul Lehmann all were given an opportunity to clarify their stances on key issues including abortion, taxes, funding and ballot measures at a debate this month.

Missouri Lieutenant Governor Democrat Richard Brown, Republican Dave Wasinger and Libertarian Ken Iverson are running for Missouri lieutenant governor, a statewide elected office.

Missouri Attorney General Republican incumbent Andrew Bailey is up for re-election as Missouri attorney general, a statewide office. He's facing Democrat Elad Gross and Libertarian Ryan Munro in the 2024 general election.

Missouri Secretary of State Republican Jay Ashcroft unsuccessfully ran for governor, so he's not seeking re-election for Missouri attorney general, a statewide office.Republican Denny Hoskins and Democrat Barbara Pfifer are running in the 2024 general election.

Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek, a Republican, is up for re-election for the office of Missouri State Treasurer. He faces Democrat Mark Osmack and Libertarian John Hartwig in the 2024 general election.

Ballot questions

News Amendment 2 (Sports Betting) This proposed amendment would make it legal for people 21 and older to bet on sports in Missouri. There would be a 10% wagering tax on revenues generated form sports gambling which would be allocated to educational institutions.

News Amendment 3 (Abortion Rights) This proposed amendment would overturn the state's near-total abortion passed, which was passed in 2022 after Wade was overturned. It would legalize abortion until the point of fetal viability.

News Amendment 5 (Ozarks Casino) This proposed amendment proposes changes to the Missouri Constitution to allow a casino to be built on the Osage River at the Lake of the Ozarks. Proceeds from gaming tax revenue would go to early-childhood literacy programs. The development would also include a hotel, convention center, restaurants and other attractions.

News Amendment 6 (Court Fees) This proposed amendment would alter the Missouri Constitution to allow the state court system to impose cost and court cases to help compensate current and former sheriffs, prosecuting attorneys and circuit attorneys.

News Amendment 7 (Election Restrictions) This proposed amendment would prohibit rank-choice voting in Missouri and to say Missouri law to say that only U.S. citizens can vote in elections. It would grant an exception to cities already using ranked-choice voting in nonpartisan municipal elections, which applies to St. Louis.

Missouri Proposition A Proposition A asks voters whether to amend state law to increase Missouri’s minimum wage to $15 an hour and require employers to provide paid sick time

Missouri Senate

Missouri House

Boone County races

Missouri News Network County Treasurer Redel highlights accountability in reelection bid for Boone County treasurer Jenna Redel is the incumbent for the Boone County Treasurer and running for re-election. One of the major themes of her campaign is increased transparency and oversight when managing the county's funds.

Missouri News Network Dustin Stanton brings experience as a business owner to Boone County treasurer campaign Dustin Stanton is running for Boone County Treasurer against incumbent Jenna Redel and says his experience as a business owner and serving on agricultural boards has equipped him for the office.

Missouri News Boone County Commissioner candidates debate housing issues The Columbia Board of Realtors held a forum for all four Boone County commissioner candidates ahead of the November election.