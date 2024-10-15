© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
KBIA is committed to covering election season in mid-Missouri through a citizen-centered lens that prioritizes constituent needs. Instead of horse-race coverage that focuses on the odds of a win, we’ll uplift our neighbors’ voices to answer the more essential question: “What’s at stake for you?” Together, we’ll explore the answers that will really matter at the polls in November 2024

Your guide to the candidates and ballot issues in the 2024 election

KBIA | By KC Media Collective
Published October 15, 2024 at 2:55 PM CDT
A photo of a "vote here" sign sticking up out of the ground. A United States flag and Missouri flag are in the background.
Rebecca Smith
/
KBIA

2024 is a big election year in Missouri. The KC Media Collective, in partnership with The Kansas City Star, have gathered all the information you need to vote in the Nov. 5 election. KBIA has partnered with them and our other outlets in the Missouri News Network to provide this voters guide for the general election.

Scroll down to find articles explaining all the ballot initiatives and federal, state and local races on the ticket in November.

Want to know who you're voting for? Look up your Missouri sample ballot.

Key dates for the Nov. 5 election

  • Sept. 24: Absentee voting opens for certain groups of voters, including those who will be out of town on Election Day, health care workers, first responders, poll workers and those who have an illness, injury or disability.
  • Oct. 9: Deadline to register to vote. Register to vote online on the Missouri secretary of state’s website or the Boone County clerk’s website, or go in person to the Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Center.
  • Oct. 22: No-excuse absentee voting opens for all Boone County voters. Voters can vote in-person at the Boone County Government Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
  • No excuse absentee voting weekend events:
    • 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at Columbia Mall, 2300 Bernadette Drive, Columbia
    • 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at Douglass High School, 310 N. Providence Road, Columbia
    • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Southern Boone Middle School, 303 N. Main St., Ashland
    • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Impact Support Services, 801 E. Switzler St., Centralia
  • Nov. 4: Last day of no excuse absentee voting.
  • Nov. 5: Election Day. Ballots can be cast at a person's assigned polling place or at a central polling place in Boone County on Nov. 5 between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Central polling places are located at:
    • Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St., Columbia
    • Memorial Student Union, Second Floor North, 518 Hitt St., Columbia
    • Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1707 Smiley Lane, Columbia
    • Woodcrest Chapel, 2201 W. Nifong Blvd., Columbia

      First-time voting in Missouri?

      Read Vox Magazine's comprehensive guide to voting in Missouri, including how to register and what to expect at the polls. Read more

Find more information about the races and ballot initiatives below:

Federal races

U.S. Senate: Missouri
Josh Hawley, a Republican, is up for re-election to represent Missouri in the U.S. Senate. He's facing Democratic challenger Lucas Kunce.
Josh Hawley and Lucas Kunce yell at each other at the Missouri State Fair
Missouri News
Hawley, Kunce spar over abortion, immigration and foreign policy
The Columbia Missourian
Hawley shared the stage with Democrat Lucas Kunce, Green Party candidate Nathan Kline and Jared Young, who created his own “Better Party” to get on the ballot.
Missouri News Network
Jared Young's U.S. Senate pitch: Voters have an alternative
The Columbia Missourian
Jared Young is running for Senate under the banner of a new party; the Better Party, which attempts to sit in the middle of the extreme left and right. He criticizes both parties having to appeal to the extreme in the primary election. He also touches on the general feeling of discouragement and exhaustion most feel around politics and elections.

Statewide races

Missouri Governor
Mike Parson, a Republican, is not seeking re-election for Missouri governor because of term limits. Republican Mike Kehoe, Democrat Crystal Quade and Libertarian Bill Slantz are running in the general election to replace him.
The Boone County polls for the 2022 midterm elections opened at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Missouri News
Gubernatorial candidates draw distinctions over ballot issues
The Columbia Missourian
Republican Mike Kehoe, Democrat Crystal Quade, Libertarian Bill Slantz and Green Party candidate Paul Lehmann all were given an opportunity to clarify their stances on key issues including abortion, taxes, funding and ballot measures at a debate this month.
Missouri Lieutenant Governor
Democrat Richard Brown, Republican Dave Wasinger and Libertarian Ken Iverson are running for Missouri lieutenant governor, a statewide elected office.
Missouri Attorney General
Republican incumbent Andrew Bailey is up for re-election as Missouri attorney general, a statewide office. He's facing Democrat Elad Gross and Libertarian Ryan Munro in the 2024 general election.
Missouri Secretary of State
Republican Jay Ashcroft unsuccessfully ran for governor, so he's not seeking re-election for Missouri attorney general, a statewide office.Republican Denny Hoskins and Democrat Barbara Pfifer are running in the 2024 general election.
Missouri State Treasurer
Vivek Malek, a Republican, is up for re-election for the office of Missouri State Treasurer. He faces Democrat Mark Osmack and Libertarian John Hartwig in the 2024 general election.

Ballot questions

News
Amendment 2 (Sports Betting)
This proposed amendment would make it legal for people 21 and older to bet on sports in Missouri. There would be a 10% wagering tax on revenues generated form sports gambling which would be allocated to educational institutions.
News
Amendment 3 (Abortion Rights)
This proposed amendment would overturn the state's near-total abortion passed, which was passed in 2022 after Wade was overturned. It would legalize abortion until the point of fetal viability.
Protestors hold signs that say "Keep our right to choose" and "abortion bans protect capitalism not children" at a gathering.
Missouri News
Proposed abortion amendment sparks far-reaching debate
The Columbia Missourian
Amendment 3 legalizes abortion until the point of fetal viability.
A heart rate monitor is printing out a heart rate chart.
Missouri News Network
Medical professionals debate abortion access and reproductive rights in Missouri
KOMU 8
Two local doctors signed a letter supporting the passage of Amendment 3 alongside more than 800 Missouri medical professionals.
News
Amendment 5 (Ozarks Casino)
This proposed amendment proposes changes to the Missouri Constitution to allow a casino to be built on the Osage River at the Lake of the Ozarks. Proceeds from gaming tax revenue would go to early-childhood literacy programs. The development would also include a hotel, convention center, restaurants and other attractions.
News
Amendment 6 (Court Fees)
This proposed amendment would alter the Missouri Constitution to allow the state court system to impose cost and court cases to help compensate current and former sheriffs, prosecuting attorneys and circuit attorneys.
News
Amendment 7 (Election Restrictions)
This proposed amendment would prohibit rank-choice voting in Missouri and to say Missouri law to say that only U.S. citizens can vote in elections. It would grant an exception to cities already using ranked-choice voting in nonpartisan municipal elections, which applies to St. Louis.
Missouri Proposition A
Proposition A asks voters whether to amend state law to increase Missouri’s minimum wage to $15 an hour and require employers to provide paid sick time

Missouri Senate

Unofficial results from the Missouri Secretary of State and Boone County clerk will be updated regularly.
Missouri News Network
Senate candidates Coyne, Webber agree change is needed in legislature
The Columbia Missourian
On key issues like abortion and gun control, the two Senate District 19 candidates showed significant differences.

Missouri House

The Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas on a sunny day.
Missouri News
Last-minute Republican candidate John Lane enters race for House District 50, will face Democratic candidate Gregg Bush
The Columbia Missourian
House District 50 represents parts of the south-central portion of Boone County.

Boone County races

Jenna Redel looks off to the distance Sept. 13 at Capen Park in Columbia. Redel joined Local Motion's Hinkson Happy Hour.
Missouri News Network
County Treasurer Redel highlights accountability in reelection bid for Boone County treasurer
The Columbia Missourian
Jenna Redel is the incumbent for the Boone County Treasurer and running for re-election. One of the major themes of her campaign is increased transparency and oversight when managing the county's funds.
Dustin Stanton sells eggs to customers Sept. 7 at the Columbia Farmers Market. "I've been here long enough now that I have seen families start and they still come and they still buy," Stanton said.
Missouri News Network
Dustin Stanton brings experience as a business owner to Boone County treasurer campaign
Kiana Fernandes
Dustin Stanton is running for Boone County Treasurer against incumbent Jenna Redel and says his experience as a business owner and serving on agricultural boards has equipped him for the office.
A dark blue sweatshirt with an "I Voted Boone County" sticker on it.
Missouri News
Boone County Commissioner candidates debate housing issues
The Columbia Missourian
The Columbia Board of Realtors held a forum for all four Boone County commissioner candidates ahead of the November election.
Justin Aldred, left, stands with MU Extension members Debi Kelly, center, and Rob Kallenbach, right, on Sept. 5 at the MU Jefferson Farm Extension and Education Center in Columbia
Missouri News
Commissioner Aldred looks past party lines in bid for reelection
The Columbia Missourian
Justin Aldred, a Democrat, is running for a second four-year term as commissioner.
Boone County commissioner candidate Sam Turner pushes his daughter, Sutton Turner, 3, on a swing in their backyard Saturday in Ashland. Turner spend three days building a jungle gym by hand for his children to enjoy.
Missouri News
Local business owner Sam Turner challenges incumbent for county commission seat
The Columbia Missourian
Sam Turner is running as a Republican for the Boone County District I Commissioner seat.
Janet Thompson waves a bubble wand during the Septemberfest Parade on Sept. 7 at South Harris Street in Harrisburg.
Missouri News
Continued service defines Commissioner Thompson's reelection bid
The Columbia Missourian
Janet Thompson, a Democrat, is running for a fourth four-year term as a commissioner representing District II, which covers the east side of Columbia and roughly the northern half of Boone County.

