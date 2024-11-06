Sights and sounds from Missouri general election night 2024
The results are in. Registered voters across the state cast ballots for Missouri’s general election. In Boone County, voter turnout was 67.64% according to the Boone County Clerk’s Office.
Missouri Public Radio reporting teams from across the state attended watch parties to hear from the voters, candidates, and their supporters. Here are some of the sounds and voices from election day, starting at the polls and ending at the night’s watch parties.
The amendment calls for a 10% sales tax on all collected gambling revenue to be directed toward funding education and the compulsive gambling fund.
Both Boone County District I and District II commissioners held onto their seats after polls closed in the Nov. 5 election.
Stephen Webber will be the next senator to represent Missouri District 19 after beating Republican James Coyne.
Democratic incumbent Jenna Redel won reelection as Boone County treasurer against Republican challenger Dustin Stanton. She was first elected to the office in 2022.
Voters largely defended the seats of the Republican-controlled legislature throughout the region.
Republicans won all the statewide offices up for election Tuesday including attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer and lieutenant governor.
Boone County voters elected two new individuals Tuesday to represent them in the state House of Representatives.
Proposition A would increase Missouri's minimum wage to $15 an hour by January 2026 and requires private employers to provide paid sick leave. This is the third time Missouri voters have increased the minimum wage since 2006.
Democrat and Marine veteran Lucas Kunce waged a hard-fought battle against Hawley for the U.S. Senate.
Missourians approved Amendment 3, which would place language in the state constitution legalizing abortion.
Incumbent Sam Graves (R) has defeated Pam May (D) in Missouri’s 6th Congressional House District. Graves has represented Missouri in the House of Representatives since 2000.
Kehoe has served as Missouri's lieutenant governor since 2018.
Flash floods led to the deaths of two poll workers.
People from all over Missouri showed up to vote for tonight's election.