© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Agriculture & Environment Desk
Stories from KBIA’s reporters that cover agriculture, energy, environment, water and more. The team produces a weekly radio segment that can be heard Wednesdays on KBIA.org and 91.3FM as well as in-depth features and regular blog posts. Contact the Agriculture & Environment desk.

Report: consumer inflation perceptions differ based on ideology

KBIA | By Jana Rose Schleis
Published January 10, 2025 at 2:13 PM CST
A bread aisle at Gerbes grocery store is picked through with only a few selections remaining on the shelf.
Jana Rose Schleis/KBIA
Bread is in high demand this winter in Columbia, MO. Back to back snowstorms hit the region so far in January.

Inflation was a regular topic in last year’s presidential election and research from Purdue University shows politics is also impacting consumer perception.

Each month researchers at Purdue University’s Center for Food Demand Analysis and Sustainability ask consumers for their thoughts on inflation in the monthly Consumer Food Insights Survey.

A line graph showing that food inflation and consumers perceptions are not in sync.
Purdue University Center for Food Demand Analysis & Sustainability
Consumer Food Inflation Estimates (Past 12 Months) versus CPI Annual Food Inflation Rate.

Eli Bryant is a Purdue research analyst and found that a consumer’s politics can affect their economic opinions.

“When people's political party aligns with the sitting presidential administration, they tend to view the economy and view inflation a little more favorably, whereas if it doesn't, then they typically view inflation as being a little bit worse, maybe a little higher,” Bryant said.

Since January 2022, during Joe Biden’s presidency, Republican consumers tended to report higher levels of inflation than Democratic consumers, according to Purdue’s analysis. Looking forward, liberal consumers report anticipating food prices to accelerate during Donald Trump’s second presidential term.

“Inflation remains a pretty politicized issue, and our personal political ideology or party affiliation tends to influence that,” Bryant said.

A line graph showing that Americans' perceptions about food prices are in part shaped by their political ideology.
Purdue University Center for Food Demand Analysis & Sustainability
Food Inflation Estimates (Past 12 Months) by Self-identified Political Ideology versus CPI Annual Food Inflation Rate.

And for the last six months a majority of all consumers, regardless of political stripe, have believed inflation is higher than it actually is. But Bryant says it can take consumers time to adjust to the overall increase in prices.

For most of 2024 food inflation hovered around 2.4%, down substantially from its peak of 11% in the summer of 2022.

However, food prices have increased nearly 25% since before the pandemic.
Tags
KBIA News groceryfood pricesinflationTop Stories
Jana Rose Schleis
Jana Rose Schleis is a News Producer at KBIA.
See stories by Jana Rose Schleis