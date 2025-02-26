Missouri sees second-highest job growth percentage in the country

Missouri had the second-highest percent growth of jobs in any state in 2024 according to recent data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Missouri’s overall growth in nonfarm jobs was 2.8% compared to a national average of 1.4%. The nonfarm category exempts those who serve in the military, work for farms or volunteer for nonprofit organizations.

Jeff Pinkerton, director of economic research at the Missouri Department of Economic Development, said the state gained about 11,200 jobs last year. He attributed much of this success to a 5% job growth in the manufacturing industry from 2020 to 2024.

“We’re a relatively affordable state,” Pinkerton said. “Land is not as expensive as it is in some of these East Coast, West Coast states, and businesses are finding opportunities to grow manufacturing here.”

Missouri’s percentage growth is second only to Idaho’s. Pinkerton said it is also sixth in numeric gain behind California, Texas, New York, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

“The data suggests that we’re playing in a different league than we had been in years past,” Pinkerton said.

“Real Estate and Rental Leasing” is another strong sector for Missouri jobs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the state ranked first in the country with 9.1% growth, compared to the country’s average growth rate of 0.8%.

Out of Missouri’s metropolitan areas, Columbia saw the largest increase in jobs with 2.4% growth. Springfield had the least at 0.6%.

Pinkerton said to promote more job growth, the Department of Economic Development plans to make getting land easier for businesses and promote education among the workforce.

He is particularly focused on “Professional Business Services.” The category encompasses support services such as human resources, law and IT.

“That was another sector that grew pretty significantly, nationally, over the last several years, and our growth there has been somewhat flat,” Pinkerton said.