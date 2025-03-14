© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Alphabet Soup
What radical courage does it take to love in the face of hate? Through portraiture and personal narratives highlighting joy, belonging, found family and meaningful romantic and platonic relationships, KBIA’s Alphabet Soup challenges the notion that Missouri’s LGBTQ+ community is a monolith.Tucked away within the amalgamation of letters that makes up the LGBTQ+ community and the complex identities each represents is joy: rebellious, resistant, radiant. If you have a story you would like to share, visit https://tinyurl.com/LGBTQJoy or contact news@kbia.org.Created by Bailey Stover.

Raine Atkinson: “Being accepted is very euphoric and very comforting.”

KBIA | By Reporter & Photographer: Bailey Stover, Producer: Rebecca Smith, Photo Editor: Nick Sheaffer
Published March 14, 2025 at 2:00 PM CDT
Raine Atkinson sits on their bed on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Mark Twain Residence Hall in Columbia. “Most of my experience with queer community at large is more so online than anything else, but that's more so because I'm not good at socializing in real life. But community is a big aspect of being queer. And that is probably my favorite part of it because it's nice to not feel like you're on the outside,” Atkinson said. “I have been a fandom person since forever. So, a lot of the spaces I tend to interact with tend to also be queer, and a lot of my online friends are some variation of queer and other.”
Bailey Stover/KBIA
Raine Atkinson sits on their bed on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Mark Twain Residence Hall in Columbia. “Most of my experience with queer community at large is more so online than anything else, but that's more so because I'm not good at socializing in real life. But community is a big aspect of being queer. And that is probably my favorite part of it because it's nice to not feel like you're on the outside,” Atkinson said. “I have been a fandom person since forever. So, a lot of the spaces I tend to interact with tend to also be queer, and a lot of my online friends are some variation of queer and other.”

Raine Atkinson is a trans/nonbinary college student in their early 20s. They spoke about the process of coming out to the important people in their life and about value of unconditional acceptance.

Alphabet Soup shares LGBTQ+ Missourians’ stories through portraiture and personal narratives.

Raine Atkinson: I got really lucky that most of my friends growing up ended up being queer, and I tend to stumble into friendships with other queer people more often than I do cis[gender] het[erosexual] people.

I wasn't sure how my parents were going to react – like they're not homophobic, transphobic, whatever. But they're also not great at understanding things.

So, first person I came out as non-binary too was my ex-partner, and he was a big support.

So, I slowly started coming out to friends, they started using my new name, and they were really good at it. I mean, they're queer, I expected them to be decent at it, but they did better than I was expecting even.

Laughter

Eventually, I was out to enough of my friends that I came out to my high school newspaper teacher because she was like my school mom, and if I didn't feel safe coming out to my parents yet, I figured, “Well, at least I can make one of my classes throughout the day feel a little bit less terrifying.”

A collection of items including paintings, pride flags and Furby toys, which represent Raine Atkinson’s various interests, sit on their desk on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Mark Twain Residence Hall in Columbia. “Most of the time, I don't feel inherently accepted because I am not a woman. I am not a man. Those are the two options, really, the two boxes,” Atkinson said. “Being accepted in the way that it feels going to pride is knowing that those expectations aren't there, knowing that people will actually ask my pronouns and won't automatically assume just because I look one way. Being accepted is very euphoric, and very comforting.”
Bailey Stover/KBIA
A collection of items including paintings, pride flags and Furby toys, which represent Raine Atkinson’s various interests, sit on their desk on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Mark Twain Residence Hall in Columbia. “Most of the time, I don't feel inherently accepted because I am not a woman. I am not a man. Those are the two options, really, the two boxes,” Atkinson said. “Being accepted in the way that it feels going to pride is knowing that those expectations aren't there, knowing that people will actually ask my pronouns and won't automatically assume just because I look one way. Being accepted is very euphoric, and very comforting.”

And then, I remember there was an incident where one of the English teachers was like, “You’re Raine, right?” And I was like, that was the first time a teacher I hadn't had had called me my chosen name, and that was really special to me.

And then, finally, around six or seven months after I started coming out in the first place, I accidentally came after my parents. I wasn't planning on it.

There was a news story on the TV about trans issues, and I said something, and my mom was like, “You would tell us if you wanted to tell us something, right?” And I was like, “Oh, no.”

So, I don't really remember anything I said. I just sort of came out, and then right after that, I came out to my younger sister and she was like, “Yeah, I kind of assumed.”

Most of the time, I don't feel inherently accepted because I am not a woman. I am not a man. Those are the two like options, really, the two boxes.

Being accepted in the way that it feels going to Pride is knowing that those expectations aren't there, knowing that people will actually ask my pronouns and won't automatically assume just because I look one way.

Being accepted is very euphoric and very comforting.
Bailey Stover is a multimedia journalist who graduated in May 2024. She is the creator and voice of "Alphabet Soup," which runs weekly on KBIA.
Rebecca Smith is an award-winning reporter and producer for the KBIA Health & Wealth Desk. Born and raised outside of Rolla, Missouri, she has a passion for diving into often overlooked issues that affect the rural populations of her state – especially stories that broaden people's perception of "rural" life.
Nick Sheaffer is the photo editor for KBIA's Alphabet Soup. He graduated with a Bachelor's in Journalism from the University of Missouri in May 2024.
