MoDOT breaks ground on section of I-70 improvement project

The long-term project to expand Interstate 70 crossed another milestone Thursday.

State and local elected officials gathered on the closed eastbound lane in Foristell for the ceremonial start of construction on the section of roadway from Warrenton to Wentzville.

The project will expand the Missouri's major artery to three lanes in each direction, provide upgrades to interchanges and outer roads.

“Today marks another historic milestone in MoDOT’s efforts to Improve I-70,” said Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission Vice-Chairman W. Dustin Boatwright.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity to bring this transformative improvement to communities along I-70, the citizens of Missouri and those just traveling through.”

The project is one of many in the "Improve I-70" initiative. The 2024 state budget included $2.8 billion to build a third lane on the interstate in each direction from Blue Springs to Wentzville.

The construction team for this section has said they plan to keep two lanes of travel open on I-70 in both directions during peak travel times throughout the project.

Work is projected to wrap up on this portion of the project in 2028.