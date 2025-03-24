Moberly breaks ground on adult abilities playground

By this summer, the City of Moberly hopes to join just a handful of other Missouri towns that have playgrounds suitable for all ages and ability levels. Officials broke ground Monday morning at the Moberly Kiwanis Park site on the second phase of a playground which will include elements such as a music, a sensory-friendly color palette and a communication panel for nonverbal patrons to point out things like water or injuries.

Moberly Parks and Recreation director Troy Bock said the community’s support and financial buy-in make this project special.

“It's one of those rare community projects that brings everybody to the table,” he said. “It's not a kind of the turf battle that you see in some communities as we're doing this together.”

The Moberly Kiwanis Park project is funded by community donations and a grant from Missouri’s Land and Water Conservation Fund.

The Moberly Park Board created an advisory committee for the project that includes members from Moberly Parks and Recreation, Moberly Friends of the Park, ICAN Missouri Foundation, Randolph County Developmental Disability Services and Moberly Kiwanis Club.

Photo provided by Moberly Parks & Recreation The Moberly Kiwanis Park project includes a sensory-friendly color palette in the playground design. Parks and Recreation director Troy Bock said an advisory committee visited several inclusive parks in Missouri to inform their design decisions.

Bock said the advisory committee visited several of the other accessible parks in Missouri to inform their designs and equipment suggestions.

The committee found that many of the playground equipment items they would need cost more than the grant they received. They worked to raise the remaining amount from community donations in less than six weeks.

The playground is the second phase of the project. The first phase to construct a driveway, restroom and pavilion was completed in November. These areas will include adult changing tables and picnic tables that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Mayor Brandon Lucas said the park is the first step in providing inclusive experiences for everyone.

“I'm really excited for not only people on this side of town, but others that come to enjoy this as well,” he said.

Future phases of the project include plans to build a nature walk trail loop, water retention pond, and neighborhood access point.

The playground is expected to be complete by June 1st.