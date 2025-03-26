MU Health and United extend deal as Anthem contract nears expiration

University of Missouri Health Care and UnitedHealthcare announced an extension of their existing contract Wednesday that will last through April 30, 2027.

The extension applies to employer-based, Affordable Care Act marketplace and Medicare Advantage plans.

Shannon Fucik, the Chief Nurse Executive at MU Health Care, said the agreement covers care provided throughout the entire health system, including rural clinics, but declined to give specifics about the contract’s terms or language.

Many Mid-Missourians still face losing their current health insurance coverage as MU Health Care and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield have NOT reached a contract agreement.

“There is a distinct possibility that we are going to go out of network with Anthem on Tuesday,” Fucik said. “We are encouraging our Anthem patients to reach out and start the process of continuity of care applications.

Anthem has funded advertisements saying the 39% increase in reimbursement rates sought by MU Health is unreasonable.

In-network care at MU Health Care for Anthem patients will end on April 1 if an agreement is not reached.