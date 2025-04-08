© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Most municipal ballot measures pass in Mid-Missouri

KBIA | By Ella Holt,
Olivia Mizelle
Published April 8, 2025 at 11:15 PM CDT
A pair of fire boots and pants sit on the ground in front of a red fire engine.
Rebecca Smith
/
KBIA
Two fire district-related measures were among the those on the ballot in Mid-Missouri municipal elections. One passed, another failed.

Almost all of the measures on Mid-Missouri municipal election ballots passed Tuesday night. The two that didn’t were narrowly rejected.

The first was a measure to approve an additional property tax to support the Gravois Fire Protection District, despite voters approving a measure to fund a new fire station there. The Jamestown Rural Fire Protection District had a similar measure that was approved by 67% of voters.

The other failure was an effort to introduce a use tax in the city of Hallsville.

There were several measures that passed across mid-Missouri centered around schools. In Centralia, a proposition asking for voter approval of an $8.5 million bond for the R-VI school district passed with 65%. According to the election notice, the bond will be used to construct and renovate school buildings, including building a performing arts center for the school.

In Hallsville, 75% of voters approved a $6.5 million bond that will be used to construct and renovate aspects of the school, including parking and traffic improvements, constructing new classrooms, adding security doors and more in the R-IV school district, according to the election notice.

Voters also approved an $8 million bond in Moniteau County’s R-I school district. This bond will be used to renovate school buildings, install new playground equipment, replace the middle school ventilation system and more. Additionally, a measure increasing tax to attract and retain staff in Otterville R-VI passed with 78% of the vote.

In terms of infrastructure, 69% of voters in the Lake Ozark village of Sunrise Beach approved a $15 million bond for improvements to the city's combined waterworks and sewerage system. Moberly voters approved two tax renewals related to roads and transportation.
