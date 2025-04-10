Columbia coffee shops raise concern over tariffs

Coffee drinkers' caffeine kick could soon be more expensive due to President Trump’s wide-ranging tariffs. Columbia coffee shops are planning for prices to increase on everything from napkins to coffee beans.

Parker Boone, a shift lead at Acola Coffee, even if the tariffs are semi-permanent, coffee drinkers might eventually see some type of price raise.

“This is already a volatile product," Boone said. "And we’re adding uncertainty into the market, which is just going to result in hyperinflation and shortages.”

Andrew DuCharme is the part-owner of Lakota Coffee. He said he buys his beans in bulk, so he has not experienced the sting of the tariffs yet. However, DuCharme says he still has concerns.

DuCharme and Boone said the cost of a cup of coffee isn’t increased just by beans being taxed. Supplies such as cups also face tariffs.