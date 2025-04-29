MU Health Care to offer new walk-in sports medicine injury clinic in Jefferson City

University of Missouri Health Care will soon increase access to quick sports medicine injury care in Jefferson City.

Beginning May 1, MU Health Care will be offering a walk-in sports injury clinic Monday through Friday from 7:00 to 8:00 a.m. at the Missouri Orthopedic Institute in Jefferson City.

Dr. Jeff Klott, an orthopedic surgeon at MU Health Care, said that, for now, the clinic is focusing on the needs of youth and college-aged athletes.

“We were just hoping to be able to offer another helpful opportunity for access for patients and families to being able to be more quickly seen, treated and evaluated for a sports type injury,” Klott said.

The clinic will see patients for common, non-emergency sports injuries, such as concussions, sprains and some broken bones.

“If you fell off the monkey bars last night and didn't think it was bad enough to go to the ER, but your child is still complaining of pain – yeah, they can come in and be seen,” Klott said. “If it's an intramural-type competition, that totally fits the bill.”

Klott said patients will be able to receive x-rays, casts and splints, as well as therapy in the office. The office has also worked with radiology to make sure that MRI spots are available for patients if needed.

He added the clinic bridges a gap between emergency care and family medicine - allowing patients to be seen quickly and to get back on the field once it's safe.

“It just helps get all of that process started sooner,” Klott said. “Then if there is a treatment that needs to be done, we can initiate that sooner to hopefully get them returning back to the level of sport they expect to be at, as quick as possible.”