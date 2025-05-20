Despite return to ballot, abortion remains available in mid-Missouri

The head of Planned Parenthood Great Plains (PPGP) said abortion services will continue in mid-Missouri, even after lawmakers passed House Joint Resolution 73 last week, which puts limitations on abortion before voters next year.

In 2026, Missouri voters will get to choose whether to undo the rights they voted for in 2024, and again limit access to abortions to only cases of fetal anomaly, rape, or incest, and prior to twelve weeks of gestation.

Emily Wales is the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains (PPGP), which operates the Columbia Planned Parenthood clinic. She said while the ongoing fight for reproductive rights in Missouri will be expensive, PPGP has two arms – one focusing on advocacy and one on healthcare.

“So, the money is different than what we use on the side to deliver health care,” Wales said. “Healthcare will continue, but it does mean we will also spend money on the healthcare side explaining to Missourians who are confused: ‘You can still come. You can still get an appointment. Abortion is still available.’”

Wales added that while advocacy efforts leading into the 2026 election season could feel familiar, pro-choice advocates are now coming from a position of power – as Missourians voted for a constitutionally protected right to abortion access in November.

She said more than $25 million was raised to pass Amendment 3 last year, but that included the costs of numerous lawsuits to even get the proposed amendment on the ballot.

“So, we don't have to go through the effort of getting on the ballot, but we do have to go through a much more intense effort of explaining why this language is misleading and what it actually means,” Wales said. “Even though what will appear on the ballot in its current form sounds like you are creating protections or making Missourians safer, you are actually allowing the legislature to ban abortion.”

This new resolution is expected to go before voters in November 2026, but the vote could be sooner, if Governor Mike Kehoe calls a special election.