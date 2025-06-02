New lines, closed lanes in June as Missouri interstates get striped

Missouri Department of Transportation contractors will begin striping portions of I-70 and I-44 Monday night. The counties affected will be Cooper, Boone and Callaway along I-70 and Laclede, Pulaski, Phelps and Crawford along I-44.

The re-striping will cause intermittent lane closures; however, the location will change according to Marcia Johnson, MoDOT’s Central District communications manager.

“It’s gonna be a moving operation, so it’s not going to be a traditional static work zone with channelizers and cones set up,” said Johnson.

Motorists will be alerted ahead of the striping so they know when to move over. Additionally, on the road there will be trucks with flashing lights, boards with flashing arrows and signs that say “wet paint”. MoDOT asks that drivers be alert when driving past the caravans to ensure the paint doesn’t track into other lines, but also not get onto their vehicle.

This restriping program is a periodic maintenance routine.

“It’ll help with visibility and people knowing exactly where those lanes and edges of the roads are,” said Johnson.

The painting will take place each weeknight this month from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m., concluding on July 1.