Interstate 70 lane reopens earlier than expected

KBIA | By The Columbia Missourian
Published April 14, 2025 at 7:19 AM CDT
A aerial rendering of the proposed changes to the I-70 and I-64 / U.S. Route 61 interchange. An intersecting roadway with green trees on each side.
Missouri Department of Transportation
A rendering of the proposed changes to the I-70 and I-64 / U.S. Route 61 interchange.

Removal of a permanently closed exit ramp on Interstate 70 was completed earlier than expected.

That means the closure of an eastbound I-70 lane, which was expected to cause significant delays this weekend, reopened ahead of schedule, according to a social media post from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Construction began at 7 p.m. April 11 and was expected to continue through 6 a.m. April 14. However, the transportation department announced that all lanes were open in a social media post Sunday morning.

An I-70 eastbound lane between Boone County Route B on Paris Road and U.S. 63 was scheduled to be closed around the clock, according to a news release. Full closures of eastbound lanes on I-70 were also scheduled for up to fifteen minutes at a time.

The construction is a part of the MoDOT’s Improve I-70 initiative. Improve I-70 will add a third travel lane in each direction between Columbia and Kingdom City. Interchanges on U.S. 63 and 54 will also see upgrades.
