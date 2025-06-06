Vendors find income and affirmation at Art in the Park

For the artists coming from around the Midwest for Columbia’s Art in the Park festival, the weekend is a chance for validation — both monetarily and emotionally.

Erika Moeglich, the owner and maker of Wilder Boutique, attends approximately 15 shows per year over six months to help generate income. She also allows herself time to be creative so she has something to sell. She says art festival artists break the norm for artists.

“Being an art fair artist is a really good way to be an artist and make a living,” said Moeglich. “You really kind of beat that stereotype of being a starving artist with these art fairs.”

However, these festivals cost vendors some of the money that they hope to recoup. In addition to the jury fee, there’s also a booth fee, hotel rooms and food outside of the provided lunch. Bob Aubuchon, who owns Art by Aubuchon, said it makes the balance between making an income and paying expenses more difficult.

But Aubuchon says he gets something else that's valuable: connection and advice. He keeps a notebook to remember wise words that patrons say to him and likes watching people explore his art.

“It’s just the joy in their face that they're getting a piece of art from an artist,” Aubuchon said.

That joy and that connection are crucial for helping artists gauge their success. Kendle Dudren, the owner and operator of KDurden Art, attends the festival because of the way the Columbia art community affirms her work. On her website, she says she’s “bringing a bit of weirdness in peoples' everyday lives,” which she believes Columbia embraces.

“So being out and actually having people affirm that I’m doing something that is worth doing, instead of just making something that nobody wants to see is really nice,” said Durden.

But watching people interact with art means understanding it won't resonate with everyone. Kamden Ekern, the owner and designer of Kamden Ekern Studios, places importance on the vulnerability of making art. But being vulnerable can mean learning to deal with differences in preference.

“I think art specifically is so personal that you really…you have to have thick skin,” said Ekern.

The event, organized by the Columbia Art League, is free to attend and runs Saturday, June 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June from 8 a.m. at 4 p.m. at Stephens Lake Park.

