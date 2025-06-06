Holly and Kaz Hazell: "Once I met Kaz, I knew exactly that she was the one I wanted to fight for."

Kaz and Holly Hazell have been married for seven years, but said it took them a couple of times meeting and missing each other before they got together and started building their life together.

Alphabet Soup shares LGBTQ+ Missourians’ stories through portraiture and personal narratives.

Holly Hazell: I didn't really like boys or girls or notice them until like eighth grade, but all through school, I just knew that I wasn't going to be able to pursue women, be with women.

Unfortunately, family – we had some struggles in the beginning, so I just kind of dated men.

And then once I met Kaz, I knew exactly that she was the one I wanted to fight for. I wanted her.

So, I came out to my mom, and we had a rough time, but with her by my side, we just kind of gave it time for, you know, each side and everything.

But yeah, she's my first girlfriend.

Laughter

Kaz Hazell: Out in the open.

You know, you talk about like being out in the open, that's really the scariest thing as a member of the community, we don't know what's gonna happen – that fear of rejection. “Am I gonna be seen for who I am?” It's really scary.

And so, when you do take that leap, I feel like it all just kind of comes down to when you're ready, but when you find that person you can't, you just gotta go for it and lean on that support that you have around you.

Holly Hazell: Well, when we scoot on back to the beginning – I, when we had met the second time around, I did have a boyfriend, at the time, and just meeting Kaz and talking with Kaz, I don't know, it just sparked an interest in me, and I was like, you know, “I really want to pursue this woman,” like, I would like to see where this would go.

And so that's when, you know, I ended my relationship with my boyfriend and we started – I had, like, moved back home, and then you went home to –

Kaz Hazell: Yeah, I went back –

Holly Hazell: – to California.

Bailey Stover/KBIA LEFT: Wives Kaz and Holly Hazell overlap hands to display their wedding rings on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at their home in Ashland, Mo. Kaz Hazell proposed to Holly Hazell at Laguna Beach in California. “I don't really remember everything because it was so long ago, but I just remember saying, ‘You're my person. I've asked your mom, and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,’” Kaz Hazell said. “And I got down on my knee, and you're just like, ‘Oh my God. Is this real?’” “I really think I blacked out,” Holly Hazell said. “I was so excited and had no idea.”

RIGHT: Wives Kaz and Holly Hazell flip through pages of their shared journal on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at their home in Ashland, Mo. Since 2015, the Hazells have written back and forth to one another in order to share and preserve memories. “It's so cool to go back and read and relive those moments that you forget about, or just to see what we were going through at the time,” Holly Hazell said. “The journal, I'm so glad that you did that because there's good and there's bad in there, and we can always reminisce, especially if I … can't remember crap anymore later on down the road with all my seven concussions from soccer,” Kaz Hazell said. “I'm glad that you did that for us.”

Kaz Hazell: It was for a trip, and then you watched Layla. So, one of our dogs that we have – our OG, that we call them.

Holly Hazell: Yes, I volunteered. I was like, “Oh, I will watch your dog. I will be there,” like, “whatever you need.”

Kaz Hazell: Yeah, it was one of those things where you really had to, like, put a lot of thought into it, like, if I'd make this step – this is for a lifetime because I am across the country,

But when we showed up and talked – her whole thing of “forgetting” some clothes at my house one night, and I'm like, “Yeah, you're full of it.”

Because I also was, like, dating somebody else too, and I'm like, “You didn't forget anything at my freaking house.”

Holly Hazell: I had to slither in.

Laughter

Holly Hazell: I also brought Casey's pizza and her favorite like coke drink, so…

Kaz Hazell: Yeah, you did. You really did. I still remember that to this day. I'm like, I always will, well, you know, will reminisce – I think any couple wants to reminisce on good times, and like, “Remember when you said that you left your black T-shirt at the house? Pretty sure I never saw it.”

And she did –

Holly Hazell: She doesn’t like to let it go.

Kaz Hazell: – bring me the pizza. That was a game changer. Pizza to my heart, for sure.

Laughter

And the coke, sodas, all of it, you know, it's, yeah, bringing back those memories.

It was so nice to know that when we were going to do it together, it was like on the right terms, right timing.