Thousands of 'No Kings' protesters fill the streets and squares around central Missouri

Thousands turned out in Columbia and Jefferson City and dozens more in small towns around central Missouri on Saturday to join a nationwide mobilization against the expansion of executive power by the president.

The "No Kings" demonstrations took place in all 50 states, with at least 30 rallies in Missouri, from Columbia to St. Louis, Kansas City to Cape Girardeau, Springfield to St. Joseph, and around the steps of the state Capitol in Jefferson City.

The widespread national movement came after more than a week of demonstrations against federal immigration raids, largely in Los Angeles where President Donald Trump activated the National Guard and U.S. Marines over the authority of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Saturday's protests were timed to match a military parade in Washington, D.C., marking the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army and coinciding with Trump’s 79th birthday.

In St. Louis, news outlets reported that thousands participated in at least a dozen rallies in the city and the county, while thousands more marched in Kansas City, 2,000 lined the streets in Springfield and several hundred turned out in Joplin.

Sophie Ayers/Missourian / Columbia Missourian Deb Gewett wears a homemade crown referencing the title of the event, “No Kings,” on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at the intersection of North Church Street and East Morrison Street in Fayette, Mo. Gewett is involved with the Howard County Democrats, who show up every Saturday at the same location to protest what’s happening with the Republican Party and abroad in Gaza.

In addition to the rallies in U.S. cities, including in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston and Los Angeles, there were gatherings in Europe, Africa, Asia and South America.

Gov. Mike Kehoe announced Thursday that he was activating the Missouri National Guard ahead of the planned rallies but indicated they would be mobilized only if “assistance is needed to support local law enforcement.”

But organizers nationwide vowed to keep the protests peaceful, and very little disturbance or police presence was observed in Columbia and central Missouri.

Missouri News Network reporters were dispatched to four rallies — in Columbia, Fayette, Boonville and Jefferson City.

Here are their reports.

Around the Courthouse Plaza in Columbia

Kate Cassady/Missourian / www.columbiamissourian.com Hundreds gather for the No Kings Day protest on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Boone County Courthouse in Columbia. The crowd sat in the warm sun as they listened to multiple speeches and chanted slogans.

The atmosphere at the Boone County Courthouse in Columbia was upbeat Saturday as at least 1,000 people gathered to express their frustrations with the Trump administration.

Friends and neighbors mingled while speeches and live music filled the courthouse amphitheater, making the protest feel more like a block party than a demonstration.

Cars passing on Walnut Street answered protesters' signs with honks of support. In the shade of the plaza parking garage, a hot dog stand sold food and drinks, while more protesters watched and waved American flags from the top floor of the garage.

Flags, signs and apparel at the protest were representative of the diverse range of people who showed up and the variety of grievances they have with Trump.

Chants in support of women and transgender rights were popular, and a number of signs focused on accusations of sexual misconduct against the president. Many brought American flags, some displayed upside down in an act traditionally used to signal distress.

Kate Cassady/Missourian / www.columbiamissourian.com Demonstrators march together during the No Kings Day protest on Saturday, June 14, 2025, on Walnut Street in Columbia. After two hours of speeches, demonstrators marched through downtown Columbia.

During the rally, Ken Pearson said he was offended by Trump using his wealth and status to avoid military service.

“But beyond that, I think he’s a real threat to our democratic institutions,” said Pearson, who is a U.S. Army veteran.

Amy Lovelady came with her daughter to the protest to set an example.

“At this moment in our history if we’re silent, then we’re complacent,” Lovelady said.

Her daughter, Laila, added: “I just want everyone to be equal, and I want to have equality for everyone. It’s liberty and justice for all.”

Many people also expressed concerns about the Trump administration’s fiscal policies. Protesters called for the protection of funding for health care, schools, universities, conservation work and the U.S. Postal Service.

Demonstrators began gathering at the courthouse plaza around 11 a.m. for two hours of speeches and music.

For many who were closer to the road than the amphitheater, it was hard to hear, so instead, they chanted and socialized. Law enforcement presence at the event was light. Some officers helped keep people out of the street while others were seen near an ambulance on Ninth Street.

At 1 p.m. the crowd marched out of the plaza along a planned route that took them south to Broadway and the Daniel Boone City Building. The crowds dispersed around 1:30 p.m.

— Will Firra

On the steps of the state Capitol

Michael Baniewicz/Missourian / Columbia Missourian Protesters fill the stairs leading up to the Missouri State Capitol during the No Kings protest on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. The protest and march drew over 1,000 attendees, according to the event’s organizers.

The steps of the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City were packed with more than 1,000 protesters of all ages opposing deportation, restrictions to reproductive rights and federal funding cuts and layoffs.

The protest was organized by We Stand United Missouri, an organization that promotes political activism at the local level.

Speakers included Suzanne Luther, House District 60 candidate; David Knipp, union and labor advocate; and Jordan Herrera, congressional candidate for Missouri’s 5th District.

Knipp, who goes by “Proud Union Guy,” said he was concerned about right-to-work laws and maintaining prevailing wage regulations.

“We’re the backbone of America,” Knipp told the crowd. “We don’t just build America — we are America.”

After hearing from speakers, protesters marched around the block, passing the Missouri Governor’s Mansion before returning to the Capitol building.

Their reasons for coming included a love of country, a desire to uphold checks and balances, and ensuring funds for state and federal programs.

Michael Baniewicz/Missourian / Columbia Missourian Roz Qasem, 4, left, and Giuliana, 10, blow bubbles during the No Kings protest on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. Several speakers shared their thoughts during the protest including Spencer Todd, a St. Louis-based entrepreneur, and Suzanne Luther, a Jefferson City educator.

Arianna Hensley-Parker, a 27-year-old mother who came with her kids, 6 and 3, said she was advocating for their futures, including continued access to health care.

She said her 3-year-old son received medical care and therapy from a program run by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for infants and toddlers with disabilities or developmental delays.

Hensley-Parker said the state-run program “was a huge reason why he can talk today.”

A couple from Lynn, Rob Overly and Kate Wilson-Overly, came to protest funding cuts to Medicaid and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Rob Overly's mother was on Medicaid, he said, which helped pay for her colon cancer surgery. The procedure wouldn’t have elongated her life, but it did help her in her final days, he said.

“If it was not for Medicaid, that would not have happened,” said Overly, a member of the Osage County Democrats and a retired architect, “so I know how valuable that is.”

Everyone dies, Overly said, “but the question is how.”

Another couple traveled 2½ hours from Unionville to attend the rally. Steve, 64, and Jeanna Grimes, 63, said they were worried about funding cuts to Veterans Affairs programs, Social Security and international aid.

“We have 22 grandkids and three great-grandkids,” Steve Grimes said. “What is the country going to be like for them?”

His wife added that she thinks not just beyond her generation, but beyond U.S. borders, too.

“We really want good for the world. Why would they cut all the aid to other countries?” she said. “That’s soft power. That’s a beautiful thing.”

— Zoe Naylor

On the square in Boonville

Xiaoman An/Missourian / Columbia Missourian Gina Jeanette, visiting from Fort Collins, Colo., holds a protest sign during the No Kings protest on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at the Cooper County Courthouse in Boonville, Mo. “We looked around for where we could protest in Missouri, and when we saw Boonville had one, we said, ‘Here we are,’” Jeanette said. “I live in a very Democratic place, but we wanted to be in a Republican place.”

From Claire Powell - Boonville demonstrators hope for more youth involvement Listen • 0:48

At least 100 protestors stood their ground outside the Cooper County Courthouse in Boonville, receiving honks and praise, as well as a few hostile signals from cars passing by on Main Street.

Boonville’s "No Kings" protest attracted people from the nearby communities of Moberly, Blackwater and Glasgow, but most were residents of the town.

Some said they had participated in historic movements before, including Mary Norbury, who held up a sign that read, “Jesus believed in DEI.”

“I think democratic ideals are just being shattered daily," she said. "I believe in Christian principles, and that's why I'm here."

Norbury said she had joined a protest as a student at Duke University on behalf of Black workers who weren't receiving compensation equal to their white counterparts.

Xiaoman An/Missourian / Columbia Missourian Glenn Brown holds a “There Are No Kings” sign during the No Kings protest on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at the Cooper County Courthouse in Boonville, Mo. “I don’t like Trump. I don’t like what he stands for and what he’s doing to the country,” Brown said. “He’s very corrupt… everything he does is for himself.”

After participating in a number of acts of civil disobedience, she said she believes everyone of any age should be able to voice an opinion, no matter how controversial.

“If they don’t, they have no right to complain about anything that happens,” she said. “You just have to be involved.”

Gaye Perera, former federal employee, helped organize Good Trouble Mid MO, an ad hoc committee in Boonville with more than 100 members. The organization's mission is to “provide a voice for those concerned about the current direction of the country and how it impacts our community.”

“I do know that some members of our community, our Black neighbors and our LGBTQ neighbors, are more reluctant to come out, understandably, so it's important that we represent them too,” Perera said.

Tamara and Lynn Lynch, a married couple from Boonville, said they were protesting to "make an impact." Tamara Lynch is a former special education teacher, and Lynn Lynch is a special education compliance consultant at the University of Missouri.

“We believe the administration right now is continuing to break laws that are constitutional,” Lynn Lynch said. “There's no reason to make cuts on the backs of people who are seniors, who are disabled, and our children, to give tax breaks to the wealthiest of this country.”

Tamara Lynch said she and her wife felt safe and protected, but she expressed concerns about the future of other protected rights under the Constitution.

“I'm worried that women's right to vote could be compromised,” she said.

“We already lost the right to make decisions about our own body,” Lynn Lynch added.

— Peter Pynadath

On a corner in Fayette

Sophie Ayers/Missourian / Columbia Missourian Protestors gather on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at the intersection of North Church Street and East Morrison Street in Fayette, Mo. “I think younger people haven’t experienced this before,” one protester, Glenn Ludtke said. “We (older people) have seen this happen.”

Between the Howard County Courthouse and the First Baptist Church on Saturday morning in Fayette, protesters stood in clusters, held "No Kings" banners and talked about their perception of a broken democracy.

There were no chants. There were no speeches. The crowd of about 40 aired their frustrations and grappled with the last six months of chaotic change in America's political system.

The conversations addressed what the protesters saw as threats to the Constitution, cruelty toward others who may not have strong voices and a general "decay of democracy."

“The way he’s treating our immigrants and being so cruel, it's just not right," said Peggy Robb, 71, who had turned out for her first protest.

"I'm a God-fearing woman, and I just can't believe you could treat other human beings in that way,” she said.

She also spoke as a retired teacher, and said she opposes the dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education.

Another protester, Beth Gold, said that in a small town, there is social pressure to respond to your neighbor in a friendly way. So, she said she was trying to spread her message through kindness while waving and smiling at cars passing by.

Sophie Ayers/Missourian / Columbia Missourian Hope Tinker, left, and Duane Smith speak before beginning their No Kings rally on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at the intersection of North Church Street and East Morrison Street in Fayette, Mo. Tinker and other protestors set up extra posters for protesters to grab and use.

“I know everybody doesn't agree with us, but if they can see us as people and not the enemy, that's good," Gold said. "We’ve made progress.”

Among a crowd that skewed older, John Tinker and his sister, Hope, were continuing a mission to promote change through protest that began nearly 60 years ago.

In 1968, John was a lead plaintiff in the landmark First Amendment Supreme Court case, Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District, which established free speech as a protected right in America’s public schools.

He and another sister, Mary Beth, along with several others, wore black armbands to their public school to protest American involvement in the Vietnam War. After he was suspended, the Tinkers sued, and their case ended up before the Supreme Court.

The majority of Justices determined that students and teachers do not “shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.”

On Saturday, John and Hope Tinker held onto the promise that protest can make meaningful change when principles are involved.

“The main thing I think that needs to happen is for society to affirm to itself that it wants to be a democratic society,” he said. “That it wants to be represented in government. That it doesn’t want a government that goes off on its own and does stuff. It wants to be what the American promise was."

“No kings!” his sister added, as the protesters began to head home in late morning.

— Abigail Didonna

