Demonstrators protest ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ in Columbia

A crowd of about 50 people gathered outside Sen. Josh Hawley’s office in Columbia on Thursday to participate in the national “Good Trouble” protest.

Organized by Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation, a local group that advocates for justice, the protesters voiced opposition to the recently passed ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act.’ President Donald Trump signed the legislation into law July 4.

Organizer Mark Haim voiced his concerns about cuts to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps.

“We are here today on John Lewis day to make a statement, with the direction our country has been going in is very misdirected,” Haim said. “It’s urgent that we redirect and direct people into taking care of people.”

Protesters staged a similar demonstration outside Sen. Eric Schmitt’s office the same afternoon. The Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation has more protests planned in the future.

Elizabeth Allemann is a family medicine doctor based in Columbia and works with Medicaid patients regularly. She said she’s concerned the cuts to the program would leave patients struggling to pay bills.

“I'm really concerned about many of the cuts that are proposed — or I guess passed in the new legislation — but specifically about Medicaid,” Allemann said. “I’m concerned about my patients who receive their care from Medicaid.”

According to health policy research organization KFF, Missouri would lose $17 billion dollars in Medicaid funding over the next decade.

The reduction in Medicaid spending is expected to take effect late next year.