New MU research to explore the health of service dogs

Service dogs in the United States have long been trained to assist people with numerous different needs, such as PTSD, diabetes or visual impairment.

Now, one University of Missouri researcher is focusing on the bond between humans and animals and looking at the health of service dogs.

“This is a very intertwined relationship,” said Don Cherry, a canine behavior consultant who’s pursuing his PhD in pathobiology. “I think that's really what got me into this – is really wanting to be an advocate for the animals and making sure that we're looking out for them, and kind of making sure that working dogs still get to be dogs – making sure that they're in the right role, making sure that they're not stressed.

Cherry said he hopes to identify what makes a service dog successful – both behaviorally and biologically.

“So, really looking at all of these different dogs and understanding kind of their welfare and their state of mind using objective evidence-based research,” Cherry said. “So, things like microRNA, oxytocin, serotonin, microbiomes.”

He added that he will also be measuring heart rate, the temperature inside the dogs’ ears and cortisol levels, which is a hormone related to stress.

His new research, which will begin in early August, takes a look at service dogs still in training. It will include ten dogs who will undergo different “interventions,” such as undergoing a training activity or visiting a store.

Cherry will then gather urine and fecal samples, which he can use to measure biological response.

He said he hopes this research will help people identify the strengths and skills of specific dogs.

“Really just understanding the animals on a deeper level, obviously the welfare side, you know, making sure that the humans and the animals are both benefiting physiologically, physical, biologically,” Cherry said. “Just trying to advance some sort of structure for what a service dog is and what its role is, and what a therapy dog and what its role is.”

Cherry hopes his work will help address the lack of service animals available by making it possible for more rescue dogs to be identified as candidates for training.

He plans to have the results of this study published by the beginning of 2026.