MU researcher lays the groundwork for drugs to combat tickborne disease

KBIA | By Rebecca Smith
Published August 1, 2025 at 3:20 PM CDT
A pair of world worn hands with deep grooves hold a small, dead tick with a white spot on it's back.
Rebecca Smith
/
KBIA
Marlene "Smiley" Godwin says it's hard to keep ticks off of her and her dog, Charlie. While speaking outside the medical clinic at Wilkes Boulevard Baptist Church in Columbia, MO, she pulled a Lone Star tick off of Charlie – these ticks can carry illnesses such as tularemia and ehrlichiosis.

New research from the University of Missouri is laying the groundwork for possible drugs to treat the tickborne disease ehrlichiosis, which is caused by bacteria transmitted through the bite of the lone star tick.

Ehrlichiosis is one of the most common tickborne illnesses in Missouri, and currently the only effective treatment against the disease is the use of the antibiotic doxycycline.

Roman Ganta is a researcher at the University of Missouri who studies tickborne illnesses – specifically rickettsial diseases, which include ehrlichiosis, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and anaplasmosis.
Rebecca Smith
/
KBIA
Roman Ganta is a researcher at the University of Missouri who studies tickborne illnesses.

“There is sufficient evidence these days demonstrating that there [are] emerging infections, which may be resistant to doxycycline,” Ganta said. “So, that means we have to find other methods or other drug targets.”

Ganta said his new research has identified many of the component proteins of the bacteria, as well as their purposes. In the future, these proteins could be used as targets for medications.

“To tackle a disease, one researcher cannot accomplish everything. So, our basic research opened the path,” Ganta said. “There are various drug analogs, that may not be initiated by our research, but somebody might see that potential.”

Ganta added that his research group will continue to grow their understanding of the disease and explore the unique pathways that are critical for the bacteria’s survival.
