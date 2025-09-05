© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Emergency Appeal: KBIA needs your help to raise $500k for our Resilience Fund. Make an emergency gift now

What do Columbia Starbucks workers want from a union vote?

KBIA | By Olivia Fitts
Published September 5, 2025 at 3:27 PM CDT
A hand holds two Starbucks cups full of light brown coffee.
Rebecca Smith
/
KBIA
Two Columbia locations have now voted in summer 2025 to unionize and collectively bargain for better working conditions.

After employees at a second Columbia Starbucks restaurant voted Thursday to unionize, some are beginning to speak out about what concessions they want when they begin bargaining with officials from the coffee giant.

Mike Brown, a shift supervisor at the store, says employees at the Range Line Street location are primarily concerned with negotiating for improved training and adequate staffing.

According to Brown, his store too frequently operates with what he calls ‘skeleton crews’ — or shifts composed of the fewest number of people required for operation.

He says he’s also hoping for better treatment from Starbucks corporate following the 11-to-1 union vote, saying he sometimes feels like he’s thought of as a machine.

The Range Line location’s union vote follows a similarly successful unionization effort from the Starbucks on Nifong Boulevard earlier this year. If agreements are reached, both locations would join a national union comprised of Starbucks stores.
Tags
KBIA News starbucksunionizationTop Stories
Related Content