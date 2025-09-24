KBIA’s ‘The Next Harvest’ return to dig deeper into farming solutions

Last year, KBIA posed the question: Is there a way to change agriculture to make it more environmentally and economically sustainable?

The effort to answer that question spurred KBIA’s news series “The Next Harvest.” Reporter Jana Rose Schleis traveled across Missouri and beyond to hear from researchers, advocates, organizers, business owners and farmers on what needs to change to sustain agriculture — as an industry and a lifestyle — and ensure we make it to the next harvest.

But, there’s more to uncover. The Next Harvest is back for a second season that delves into how the agriculture industry can adapt to the climate and economic challenges it faces, and how farmers can maintain their businesses and steward their land.

To kick off season two of The Next Harvest, KBIA News Director Stan Jastrzebski sat down with series reporter and producer Jana Rose Schleis.

Harrison Petty

This conversation has been edited for brevity and clarity.

Stan Jastrzebski: Jana Rose, last year you traveled across Missouri, you went to neighboring states, and we are about to pursue our second season of The Next Harvest. Why did you decide a second season would be a good way to go?

Jana Rose Schleis: Pretty quickly while reporting season one, I realized we had posed a pretty giant question and the answers to that question are complex and coming from many directions. So it pretty quickly spiraled into a seven episode series, with season two on the way and the ground already laid for season three.

SJ: For those who don't know the backstory of how this proceeded, Jana Rose came into my office and had an idea for one story about farming around trees. And you left my office an hour later and we had a seven episode series that we were embarking on. That's sometimes how these things go. We have had all kinds of discussions about where we might go. Why did you decide to do season two in the way that you're about to?

JRS: Season one was really focused on the barriers to change for farmers. What reasons are there to farm one way instead of another way that is quote, unquote, sustainable?

Season two is examining what tools and technologies exist to help advance sustainability in agriculture, how successful they are and whether they're accessible to farmers.

For example, drones actually have some agricultural functions. What I'm examining in season two is, do drones help increase sustainability efforts on a farm? Are they accessible or affordable for most farmers?

So answering those questions about different tools and technologies and farming methods is what my reporting is examining this season.

Cory W. MacNeil / KBIA Season two of KBIA's news series, The Next Harvest, reports on tools and technologies that could making farming a more sustainable enterprise.

SJ: We didn't get a whole lot of chances in season one to look at legislation or policy and how that impacts modern farming. We're going to get a chance to talk about a little bit of that in season two, right?

JRS: Yes, like many industries, there are policy reasons why they operate the way they do, and agriculture is no exception. This season, KBIA’s environmental reporter Harshawn Ratanpal is joining The Next Harvest and reporting a story on that policy aspect. What's the history of agriculture policy, and how does it relate to farmers’ ability to farm sustainably?

SJ: We have come up with a lot of questions just like that. It's why we're talking about a season three here as we're about to get into season two. You've now spent more than a year reporting these stories and looking deeply into this topic. What'd you learn? What's been surprising? What did you not expect to get out of this that you have?

JRS: At times the problems I'm talking about, environmental and economic problems, they can seem so big. As can the stakes. We need food to live. So many rural places across Missouri and the Midwest need the agriculture industry for their economy and their livelihood.

What continues to amaze me as I do this reporting, is the fact that even though the problems are so big, people are looking for solutions. They're testing those solutions and they're teaching others how to implement them. There's a whole lot that's new going on, which is fascinating and means there's a lot of news.