Missouri adds speech impairment designation to driver’s licenses

Missouri drivers can now add “speech impairment” to the list of medical alerts on state-issued IDs and licenses, a change advocates say will improve communication between motorists and emergency personnel.

The designation went into effect in August after the Missouri Department of Revenue approved it through an internal policy update. Unlike past medical alert additions, no new legislation was needed.

Jamie Saunders, whose teenage daughter stutters, first raised the issue when her child applied for a state ID at age 14.

“Since she often has difficulty saying her name and date of birth, I thought this would be another helpful tool to support her communication,” Saunders said. “The clerk searched through every disability category in the system—but there was nothing for my baby girl. She looked at me and said, politely but sadly, ‘You're right. There should be something for that.’”

Saunders joined with speech-language pathologists at the 2024 National Stuttering Association conference in St. Louis to push for the change. With backing from the Missouri Speech-Language-Hearing Association and its lobbyist, the group successfully worked with state officials to add the new alert.

Christine Rose, a clinical instructor and speech-language pathologist at St. Louis University, said the alert could reduce dangerous misunderstandings.

“This speech alert is impactful for people who have a developmental speech impairment that might make them seem intoxicated or on drugs during a traffic stop,” Rose said. “It could also help people who’ve had a stroke, traumatic brain injury or neurological conditions like Parkinson’s.”

The alert appears as a six-point medical symbol on the front of the license, with “SPEECH IMPAIR” printed on the back alongside other medical information. It joins nine existing alerts already recognized in Missouri, including epilepsy and post-traumatic stress disorder.

To request the alert, applicants must submit Form 5839, available on the Department of Revenue’s website, and obtain a physician’s signature verifying the impairment. Qualifying conditions include stuttering, aphasia, spasmodic dysphonia and other voice or language disorders. The alert is free to add, though applicants not up for renewal may have to pay a standard replacement fee.

Advocates are now working to spread awareness and train first responders.

“We are trying to get access to both law enforcement and emergency personnel to do some training with them on the best ways to respond to people with a speech impairment,” said Matt Krause, a speech pathologist at the University of Missouri Speech and Hearing Clinic.

The Stuttering Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to helping those who stutter estimates about 1% of the population stutters at any given time, while up to 5% experience stuttering during childhood or following illness or injury. Only Missouri, Texas and Illinois currently allow speech impairments to be noted on state IDs.

“There are many challenges I can’t change for my child who stutters,” Saunders said. “But I want her to be treated fairly while driving. I want the officer to already know, before they even approach the car, that she isn’t lying or intoxicated—she just stutters.”