© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A real-time concussion analyzer could be commercialized

KBIA | By Kaleigh Ibarra
Published October 6, 2025 at 12:52 PM CDT
A plastic realistic brain model is cut in half to show the inner workings of the brain.
Robina Weermeijer
/
Unsplash
The portable device analyzes potential concussions and conditions affecting motor function in real time.

The Mizzou Point of Care Assessment System measures human movement across different ages. They’ve tested more than 700 people with the system and have used it to measure cognitive impairment, movement disorders, and now, concussions.

It’s a portable device that tracks human movement and can analyze potential concussions and other conditions affecting motor function in real time.

They can also use the tool to observe motor function and track the recovery and lingering effects of concussion. Now, researchers are looking into commercializing the project.
Trent Guess is an associate professor in the physical therapy department at the University of Missouri School of Medicine and director of the Mizzou Motion Analysis Center.

“We can go into a gymnasium, we can go into a training facility, we can go to like an assisted living facility, we've done this in the hallways of schools,” Guess said. “We have a tool that can measure how people move, and one of the applications for this is concussions.”

Guess hopes the first commercial application can be for athletic performance assessments in sports. Eventually, the researchers hope to apply the assessment system toward rehabilitation and orthopedics.
Tags
KBIA News mizzou researcheruniversity of missouri columbiaPhysical Therapy
Kaleigh Ibarra
Kaleigh Ibarra is a general assignment reporter at KBIA and a community beat reporter for the Missourian. Email: khakis214@gmail.com
See stories by Kaleigh Ibarra
Related Content