A real-time concussion analyzer could be commercialized

The Mizzou Point of Care Assessment System measures human movement across different ages. They’ve tested more than 700 people with the system and have used it to measure cognitive impairment, movement disorders, and now, concussions.

It’s a portable device that tracks human movement and can analyze potential concussions and other conditions affecting motor function in real time.

They can also use the tool to observe motor function and track the recovery and lingering effects of concussion. Now , researchers are looking into commercializing the project.

Trent Guess is an associate professor in the physical therapy department at the University of Missouri School of Medicine and director of the Mizzou Motion Analysis Center.

“We can go into a gymnasium, we can go into a training facility, we can go to like an assisted living facility, we've done this in the hallways of schools,” Guess said. “We have a tool that can measure how people move, and one of the applications for this is concussions.”

Guess hopes the first commercial application can be for athletic performance assessments in sports. Eventually, the researchers hope to apply the assessment system toward rehabilitation and orthopedics.