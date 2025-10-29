LIHEAP applications won’t be delayed in Missouri despite shutdown

As the government shutdown nears its fourth week, some states have delayed opening applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, a function of the Department of Health and Human Services intended to help low-income Americans afford utilities.

In most states, applications typically open within October and November in anticipation of winter and an increased need for heating. Already, Pennsylvania officials announced they would delay applications until December due to the lapse in federal funding.

In a statement to KBIA, the Missouri Department of Social Services said those delays are not likely to happen in Missouri in the foreseeable future.

While each state administers LIHEAP benefits differently, it's common for programs to reserve funding into the next fiscal year. According to DSS Director of Communications Chris Moreland, there is enough LIHEAP funding in Missouri to provide the first two utility payments in November, and enough emergency funding to last until next September.

Worries over the government shutdown have added to existing uncertainty about the future of LIHEAP — according to AP News, the Trump administration fired the program’s entire staff in April.

Page Selby, manager of customer advocacy at Ameren Missouri, said the company is attempting to stay flexible in connecting customers with financial assistance.

“We understand these are difficult times for everybody right now, and we continue to work with our partners to identify where we need additional funding,” Selby said.

She said the state and local agencies she works with are operating “business as usual” right now, and that many assistance programs — including those offered by Ameren — have a surplus of funds available to help customers. She said her team at Ameren, in addition to working with nonprofit organizations, devotes resources to educating customers about funding resources.

“People don't always know what they're eligible for, or what's available,” Selby said, “so that's why it's great to get the word out about those programs and the funds that are available so that folks can take advantage of them.”

She pointed out two programs offered by Ameren: “Dollar More,” which allows ratepayers to add a dollar to their bill that benefits low-income households, and “Clean Slate,” which lets customers behind on their utility bills get their debt cleared upon paying 10% of their past-due balance. She also encouraged customers to explore the Weatherization Assistance Program — funded by the federal Department of Energy — which helps homeowners and renters make energy-efficient improvements.

“We don't want anybody to have to choose between food and utilities, and that's why we want to get the word out about these programs,” Selby said.

In a statement to KBIA, Spire Energy said their team offers assistance programs and is “here to help” and encouraged customers to reach out if they have questions about their LIHEAP benefits.

The Missouri Public Service Commission recently began a study of the effectiveness of Spire and Ameren’s assistance programs, as rising utility rates have become a growing concern among customers.