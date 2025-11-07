Federal funding cuts postpone Mizzou lecture

The University of Missouri's President's Distinguished Lecture is postponed due to federal funding challenges.

Hosted by UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi, the President's Distinguished Lecture series invites notable researchers and industry leaders to campus.

The 2025 fall lecture was supposed to be Nov. 14. and featured General B. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations for the United States Space Force.

University spokesperson Christopher Ave, in a statement to KBIA, said:

“Due to budget constraints at the United States Space Force, we have to postpone the President’s Distinguished Lecture at this time. We plan to reschedule in the spring semester and look forward to seeing you then.”