Federal funding cuts postpone Mizzou lecture

KBIA | By Kaleigh Ibarra
Published November 7, 2025 at 2:55 PM CST
University of Missouri President Mun Choi stands at a podium in front of a screen that reads "President's Distinguished Lecture"
Abbie Nell Lankitus
/
University of Missouri
University of Missouri President Mun Choi annouces American Nuclear Society CEO Craig Piercy as part of the President’s Distinguished Lecture series.

The University of Missouri's President's Distinguished Lecture is postponed due to federal funding challenges.

Hosted by UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi, the President's Distinguished Lecture series invites notable researchers and industry leaders to campus.

The 2025 fall lecture was supposed to be Nov. 14. and featured General B. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations for the United States Space Force.

University spokesperson Christopher Ave, in a statement to KBIA, said:

“Due to budget constraints at the United States Space Force, we have to postpone the President’s Distinguished Lecture at this time. We plan to reschedule in the spring semester and look forward to seeing you then.”
Kaleigh Ibarra
Kaleigh Ibarra is a general assignment reporter at KBIA and a community beat reporter for the Missourian. Email: khakis214@gmail.com
