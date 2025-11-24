Public Service Commission weighs new discounted utility rate

The Missouri Public Service Commission has closed its public call for input on utility affordability programs. The PSC is now compiling the data and using it to determine how to ease the burden of high energy costs.

In October, utility provider Ameren disconnected more than 17,000 Missouri households for lapsing on payments, according to documents filed with the Public Service Commission.

Senate Bill 4, which went into effect in August, newly allows for the PSC to set a special rate to relieve families from these high costs.

To set a new specialized rate or otherwise change existing programs, the PSC takes into account other discount offerings, such as Ameren’s Keeping Current program. However, this program is not currently taking new applicants because Ameren officials say the company has maxed out its ability to offer the discounted rate.

Missouri PSC Communications Director Forrest Gossett said the commission is just beginning to evaluate possible changes.

“This is a first in that we're compiling all the data in one place and one repository," Gossett said. "Which should help in terms of what recommendations the commission can make.”

Sandy Padgett, executive director of Consumers Council of Missouri, said the PSC using the power the legislature gave it to adjust the rate would benefit low-income families.

“There are other assistance programs in place, but a lot of times they just don't go far enough," Padgett said. "The opportunity to create a low-income rate discount is one that we haven't had before.”

The discount is intended to alleviate pressures on households with high energy burdens. A household is considered to have a high energy burden when 6% or more of the home's income is spent on gas and electricity.

“How efficient your home is or how efficient your HVAC system is— those factors can increase your utility rates," Padgett said. "If you are low income, you are at more risk for a higher utility burden.”

PSC officials said they do not have a timeline for announcing any decision about possibly establishing the special rate.