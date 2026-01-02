Despite state and county efforts, Missouri unclaimed property keeps rising

The Missouri State Treasurer’s Office is encouraging Missourians to acquire their unclaimed property, as the amount of it increases statewide.

The state defines unclaimed property as “cash from bank accounts, stocks, bonds and contents of safe deposit boxes that have been abandoned.” It can include items such as military medals or uncollected pay. The treasury also notes that “Unclaimed Property does not handle real property such as land, houses, cars and boats.”

According to the state treasurer’s office , county totals for unclaimed property in Missouri add up to $1.3 billion. The same website says the statewide value of unclaimed property is about $1.5 billion. Jackson Bailey is the Missouri State Treasurer Chief of Staff and said this difference is due to unclaimed property that can’t be traced to a specific address.

People can visit the Missouri State Treasurer’s Office website to search for unclaimed property associated with their personal information.

Bailey said Missourians can access unclaimed property by filing a request online.

“Look up their own name, the name of their neighbors, name of relatives, and come get their money,” Bailey said. “This is the people's money, and we are stewards to oversee that, keep it safe, but we wanna give back as much unclaimed property as possible.”

Ten percent of Missouri residents have some form of unclaimed property, and on average, people receive about $300 worth of unclaimed property when they search for it.

Tina Brooks is the Missouri State Treasurer’s Office Communications Director. In an email to KBIA, she wrote that in 2025 the state returned almost $60 million of unclaimed property to Missourians.

However, efforts for individuals to submit their claims aren't just coming from the state.

The cities of Kirksville and Moberly have recently put out Facebook posts urging residents to take what is legally theirs.

Boone County Chief Deputy Treasurer Linda Martin wrote in an email to KBIA that the county is trying to streamline the process for securing unclaimed property.

“We are trying to implement procedures to make it easier for the public to cash these checks,” Martin wrote. “For instance, you can now remote deposit Boone County issued checks. People move, we have a large student population that makes it hard to track down people. I am currently trying to contact people to remind them to cash their checks before they are stale dated.”

Despite these efforts, the amount of unclaimed property is increasing. The number of unclaimed properties that can be traced back to an address has increased by 7% since December 2024. according to data from the Missouri State Treasurer’s Office. The overall monetary amount has increased by 12% since December 2024.

In Boone County alone, there are more than 300,000 items of unclaimed property. Missouri statewide has more than 12,000,000 traceable items of unclaimed property.

Some counties have seen steeper increases than others.

According to data from the state treasurer’s office, Cass County’s amount of unclaimed property has increased by 9%, while Pemiscot County has only seen a 4.9% increase. Boone County has largely followed the state average with a 7.2% increase.