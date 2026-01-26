© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
Agriculture & Environment
Stories from KBIA’s reporters that cover agriculture, environment, climate, water and more. The team produces a weekly radio segment that can be heard Wednesdays on KBIA.org and 91.3FM as well as in-depth articles. Contact the Agriculture & Environment desk.

Snowfall brings necessary moisture to fields, but risks to livestock safety

KBIA | By Rylie McNanna, KBIA
Published January 26, 2026 at 10:57 AM CST
A landscape shot showing a snow-covered pasture. A dozen black cows eat from piles of hay. Trees are visible in the distance.
Chloe Collins
/
MU Extension
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is reminding farmers to ensure animals have shelter, dry bedding and access to water during frigid temperatures.

This weekend’s heavy snow could help saturate the ground when it melts, easing Missouri’s state of drought. But the cold temperatures that accompanied the snowfall could threaten the safety of livestock herds.

National Weather Service Hydrologist Mark Fuchs said when the 3 to 7 inches of snow seen across mid-Missouri melts, it could somewhat relieve some drought stress.

“It may not move the needle, therefore, in terms of drought category, but it will certainly help,” he said.

The snow also came with frigid temperatures, hitting 2 to 5 degrees below zero by Monday morning.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is urging farmers to ensure animals have shelter, dry bedding and access to water.

Missouri Farm Bureau Marketing Director Taylor Anne Washburn said the risk of disease in livestock could increase when they have to be kept inside.

Washburn said maintaining animal safety is important for farmers’ livelihood.

“The value of these animals is rather high ,and so not only from that stewardship standpoint, but also our economics,” she said. “Taking care of our animals is really important right now.”
