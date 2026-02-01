Growing markets: social tool connects, promotes ag producers

A new tool from a Missouri company is designed to help farmers organize and manage their social media presence.

Chillicothe-based Bailey AG is behind Tumbleweed, which aims to grow small farmers’ digital presence while reducing the necessary time commitment.

“I really don't believe farmers have to be an influencer to be successful online in the social space, that really shouldn't be the goal,” founder Cody Bailey said. “I think farms could benefit in the social space by being there, being present, and having a seat at the table.”

Bailey has been in the agricultural industry for almost 20 years. He's been working on Tumbleweed for about the last six months.

“Social media really helped bridge that gap in allowing the consumer direct front row seats to these types of companies,” Bailey said.

And Bailey is not alone. Social media marketing is becoming a rapidly growing way to strategically target farm clients. According to Farm Journal research released in early 2025 , producer use of social media and streaming increased an estimated 70% in 2024.

MU Extension Agricultural Business and Policy Education Director Malloy Raye said she expects the importance of online sales and online presence to continue to grow.

“When you go out and you’re trying to sell a product, you're more successful when you can really put yourself in your customers shoes and speak their language,” Raye said. ”They can put a lot of work into their Facebook pages with developing posts, but if they're not also thinking about how they increase engagement and grow their audience, then all of that work is not reaching its full potential.”

Raye has published articles on strategic ways to use for social media as a business. She said people value authenticity and a connection with their food, and social media is an effective way for farmers to augment that connection.

“People want to hear about the story, ‘what's the personal story behind my food?’ and this is where farmers can use social media and other methods to really tell that story and step into and become part of the food products that they're selling,” she said.

Farmers increased their online presence during the COVID-19 pandemic, as shutdowns forced some producers to turn to different markets. As people migrate from rural to urban areas, the digital reach becomes more prevalent.

“We simply have fewer people living in rural areas and if that doesn't change, then a rural-based producer has to go somewhere to access people, whether that's driving into an urban area and selling, putting their product at a farmers market or in a different store,” Raye said.

Bailey also hopes Tumbleweed will bridge the larger farming community, connecting farmers to share and gain support with their experiences.

“By them joining in these other circles, networks, online and having their voice heard, or suggestions or what's real. Maybe it's a matter of policy and they add their opinion to it, or maybe it's a matter of a local establishment, and they add their opinion to it. Those are all so important,” Bailey said.