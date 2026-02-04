© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
Legal pot or blowing smoke? Bill could jail marijuana users

KBIA | By Alex Gribb
Published February 4, 2026 at 3:58 PM CST
Senator Mary Elizabeth Coleman (R-Jefferson City) speaks to Chairwoman Jill Carter (R-Newton) during a Senate hearing. Sen. Coleman presented her bill, which would increase penalties for public marijuana use in Missouri.
Alex Gribb
/
KBIA
Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman (R-Arnold) speaks to Families, Seniors and Health Committee Chairwoman Jill Carter (R-Newton) during a Senate hearing on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. Coleman presented her bill, which would increase penalties for public marijuana use in Missouri.

Publicly consuming marijuana could result in jail time under a new bill.

Senator Mary Elizabeth Coleman’s (R-Arnold) proposed legislation classifies public marijuana use as a level B misdemeanor, for which state law allows fines of up to $1,000 or up to 6 months of jail time.

Coleman said the bill came out of a desire to reduce the impacts of marijuana smoke on children.

“There’s hardly anywhere you can go that you are not exposed to second-hand smoke since the legalization of marijuana in the state of Missouri,” she said.

Coleman believes publicly using marijuana should have the same consequences as public intoxication, which is also classified as a level B misdemeanor.

Increasing penalties for drug use has long been believed to disproportionately effect people of color. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, despite White and Black Americans using marijuana at roughly the same rates, Black people are almost four times more likely to be arrested.
KBIA News Marijuana Decriminalizationreferendum
Alex Gribb
Alex Gribb is studying journalism and constitutional democracy at the University of Missouri. She is from Denver, Colorado and she grew up listening to NPR with her family on road trips. She is also the Managing Editor of the University of Missouri’s student newspaper. After graduation, Alex hopes to report on how culture and politics impact Americans while continuing her studies on democracy.
