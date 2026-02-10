Voters, ACLU ask Cole County Court to halt gerrymandered maps

A Cole County judge heard a lawsuit Tuesday challenging gerrymandered congressional maps passed by the Missouri legislature last year.

Lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union argue Missourians’ right to referendum is being violated. They say last year’s maps, drawn at the behest of President Donald Trump, should not take effect unless approved in a statewide vote.

Plaintiffs' attorney Tori Schaefer stressed the urgency of the case given this year’s midterm elections.

“As Missouri voters, people who are running for office, people who participate in our state's democratic process, (they) have the right to know which map they're voting under, and moreover, they have the right to the referendum process,” she said.

The maps passed by the Missouri General Assembly last year in a special session are designed to give Republicans another seat in U.S. Congress. The group People Not Politicians submitted a petition to block that and put the new maps to a statewide referendum after gathering signatures.

Attorneys representing the state told Judge Brian Stumpe the maps should take effect while the secretary of state certifies the signatures, a process that could take months, and be suspended only if the referendum goes forward. The state’s lawyers did not speak to reporters after Tuesday’s hearing.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers argued the gerrymandered maps should be suspended while the petition process plays out.

“We're not asking the court to do anything new here,” Schaefer said. “We're asking the court to affirm what is in our state constitution, which is that the people have the right to referendum.”

The decision in the case, expected next week, could determine which maps are in place for November’s midterm elections.