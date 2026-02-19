Missouri county commissioners raise concern about tax cut bills

As the Missouri legislature works through multiple tax cut proposals, some county officials have raised concerns about potential deleterious effects to services those taxes fund.

Carroll County Presiding Commissioner Stan Falke said while property taxes do not make up the majority of the county’s funding, a Senate bill to create a homestead credit and shrink property tax collections could force hard choices.

“We would see that our carry over would diminish over the next four to five to six years to where we would really have to consider cutting services to just balance the budget, and any drop in the source of revenue would really hurt us,” Falke said.

Falke worries about his county’s Road and Bridge Department, which is responsible for the maintenance of about a thousand miles of gravel road and 256 bridges. He said paving and bridge repair could take a hit if Republicans’ tax plans are passed.

Cole County Western District Commissioner Harry Otto has expressed concern about another bill which would remove sales taxes on groceries.

"If that were to be enacted by the legislature, it would be... just... drastic reduction in our sales tax revenue," Otto said.

Additionally, Governor Mike Kehoe has expressed his support for the state moving from an income tax-based funding model to one that raises sales taxes. But such a change could mean more cuts to county-level public services.

Otto said he's lobbied against the idea at the statehouse, worrying boards such as his won’t be able to make up the revenue deficit.

