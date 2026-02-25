City of Columbia will streamline applications for public assistance programs

The City of Columbia is set to release a new system designed to streamline the process of applying for needs-based programs. This includes services such as utility assistance, The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women Infants and Children and paratransit assistance.

My Key launches March 2 and is meant to better assist residents in applying for public assistance. The city says My Key’s interface is designed to be user friendly, so that after residents submit their income information, they can easily see what programs they qualify for.

City Public Information Specialist Austin Krohn said the city’s noticed that when faced with an obstacle, residents stopped moving forward with their plans to secure aid. Residents have had to travel to multiple locations to go through the application process, and the city wants to make the process more efficient.

“These different spots all over the city where people are applying for different programs, we viewed that as a barrier to getting the assistance that these people may need.” Krohn said. “So from a public health perspective, you know, we're always thinking about barriers to care and things like that, and that's kind of where we are coming from with it.”

The program requires residents to present different forms of identification, including a social security number, proof of residency and proof of income.

Krohn said that through the demo trials for My Key, the city has learned that few people will have access to the information once submitted.

“Even some of our IT individuals can't see that, which is super interesting,” Krohn said.

Current residents enrolled in these assistance programs do not need to reapply to remain enrolled. Residents who need to apply for these programs before My Key launches on March 2 are encouraged to still apply, as program-specific applications are still open.

The online application portal for My Key will launch on March 2. Residents can also apply for My Key in person at the Public Health & Human Services building at 1005 W Worley. Residents can ask questions and provide feedback on My Key at beheard.como.gov.