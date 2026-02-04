City Council votes to ban pedestrians in medians after tense debate

After several hours of amendments, almost 40 public comments and council discussion, discourse over whether to ban pedestrians from medians across the city finally came to a head at Monday’s Columbia City Council meeting.

After city council voted 5-2 in approval of the ordinance, regulation of the use of medians, roadway crossings and islands by both motorists and pedestrians will now go into effect July 1.

Following its approval, the ordinance will apply to intersections and roadways with speeds of 35 mph or greater, that average 15,000 vehicles or more daily or have a median width of less than 6 feet, according to a council memo.

Opening up the conversation, Columbia Police Chief Jill Schlude offered her opinion on the pedestrian safety concern.

"My position is standing in the middle of the road is not safe," Schlude said.

Members of the council argued for the need to add additional clarity to Amendment 5 of the ordinance, focusing on the driver's role in protecting pedestrians.

"The safety of pedestrians is a shared responsibility between drivers and pedestrians," First Ward councilperson Valerie Carroll said. "This places the onus of compliance onto the road user that has the least choices of how to comply."

Not all in attendance at Monday's meeting were in favor of the ordinance, as many viewed its true aim was to eliminate panhandling across numerous locations in Columbia.

Columbia resident Elizabeth Bridges offered an emotional appeal, implying the ordinance has an underlying motive against the homeless population.

"This ordinance is bullying disguised as public safety or pedestrian safety," Bridges said. "I am here to say, don't. Don't pass this pedestrian safety ordinance. Don't."

However, residents also spoke in favor of its necessity, arguing the main goal of the ordinance outweighs future issues to be addressed.

"I support the passing of this ordinance to protect drivers and pedestrians while personally committing to the harder work of giving a hand to those living on our streets," one resident, Jill Schupp, told the council.

Ted Farnen, a former Missouri legislator and radio host, was incredulous in response to those against the ordinance.

"Now here in Columbia, we've taken another bit of common sense — that people shouldn't hang out in the middle of the streets — and turned it into a political controversy," Farnen said.

In response to nearly two hours of public insight, members of the council offered their thoughts on the matter.

Second Ward councilperson Vera Elwood spoke against the ordinance, echoing concerns over intent that the public argued throughout the meeting.

"If we have to keep reminding ourselves to go back to the intent, that tells me that the intent is not actually clear in the language of the ordinance itself," Elwood said.

Third Ward councilperson Jacque Sample remained steadfast that with proper maintenance, the ordinance's true purpose would be upheld.

"I believe we can uphold safety standards while also protecting constitutional rights and maintaining compassion for those experiencing hardship," Sample said.

Council members Sample, Nick Foster, Don Waterman, Betsy Peters and Mayor Barbara Buffaloe all voted in favor of the proposal. Carroll and Elwood voted against the proposal.

This issue was previously tabled at the Nov. 17 Columbia City Council meeting after council members and the public requested more info and asked for concerns to be addressed.

Douglass Park renovations

Later in the meeting, a public hearing was set for the revised plans to renovate Douglass Park's basketball courts.

Originally approved in Nov. 2023, the basketball court improvements were part of a larger project to renovate many facilities at Douglass Park, with the Douglass Family Aquatic Center and the neighboring skate park also involved in the plans.

However, residents of the area soon took issue with the initial proposal to renovate the basketball courts with a Mizzou theme, arguing the change would eliminate the park's legacy and history.

Following a second round of input meetings between Columbia's Parks and Recreation Department and the public, the revised plans will take inspiration from notable community programs and locations in the area, including Francis Douglass High School and Moonlight Hoops.

I-70 enhancement project

Also approved Monday night was a proposal to provide design element enhancements to the portion of the Interstate 70 expansion project that traverses the city.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is in the midst of constructing multiple improvements to I-70. The improvements include expanding the accessible lanes to three in each direction across the state, as well as adjusting bridges and other accesses to accommodate for the widening.

The approved enhancements will add welcoming designs to connectors and interchanges within the city, as well as landscaping and artwork once the expansion project is complete. The estimated cost of the enhancements is $3,743,200, according to a council memo.

Homelessness report

Following council request, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services department provided a report on the state of homelessness in the city.

Highlighted within the report were the city's investments in homeless-related efforts, the different aid programs and services offered, and homeless population trends.

