Bill would give Missouri Attorney General arrest power

The Missouri House of Representatives gave initial approval Wednesday to a bill which would grant the Missouri Attorney General power to detain and arrest individuals.

Republicans argued in favor of the bill, arguing the Attorney General's intentions are to protect Missouri citizens and prioritize public safety.

“Whether it is a 26-year-old case or a crime committed yesterday, their office will never stop fighting for victims,” bill sponsor and Rep. David Dolan (R-Sikeston) said. “Their commitment to justice for their families does not expire.”

However, Democrats were opposed, saying that because of the current political climate, Missourians should not give the office more power.

“This, you know, slow encroachment power we're seeing in the state , around the country, is unnecessary and it's dangerous,” said Rep. David Tyson Smith (D-Columbia). "Look around you to see what's happening, and especially when you don't have politicians with a backbone to stand up to the governor or the president.”

Texas County Republican Rep. Bennie Cook attempted to add an amendment to this bill that would also give Alcohol and Tobacco control officers and the state Fire Marshal’s office the right to arrest people. However, the amendment was ultimately voted down.

