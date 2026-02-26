Columbia businesses uncertain about pursuing tariff refunds

The Supreme Court has declared many of President Trump’s tariffs illegal, ordering the president to refund more than $150 billion to affected businesses.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, all businesses that have had to directly front the cost of a tariff are eligible to apply for refunds.

Brian Kukla, owner of Cyclex bike shop, said the business is waiting for more details from the government and their suppliers before making a decision and seeking a refund from the Trump administration.

Cyclex sells bicycles from brands such as Specialized, which are produced abroad in Taiwan.

“There could be a scenario where the brands we purchase from are taking the legal action, and that could trickle down,” Kukla said.

Kukla said the tariffs have been paid by both the business and its customers, losing Cyclex a portion of their profits.

“I mean, we operate in a business where our margins are on the slightly tighter side of things, and so any reduction in our margin is going to hurt,” Kukla said.

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce said it hasn’t heard anything from its members about the tariff decision, and it isn’t currently pursuing these refunds.