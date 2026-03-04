Columbia lifts pause on utility disconnects

The City of Columbia is resuming utility disconnects and has begun notifying customers who are currently in delinquent status.

The city enacts a weather policy that allows customers to keep their utilities on when the weather is forecasted to drop below 32 degrees or above 95 degrees within a 72-hour span, even if they have an active past-due balance. Temperatures have been rising over the last week and are projected to continue rising, resulting in the city's decision to resume disconnecting accounts in delinquent status.

Columbia Communications Outreach Supervisor Jason West said the number of delinquent accounts has risen quite a bit compared to January 2024, when that number was 1,223 pending delinquencies. But as of February 3 of this year, that number sits at 1,836 delinquent accounts.

"Through the notification process, that number will continue to decrease,” West said.

He said he expects the number of accounts that actually get disconnected to potentially drop below 1,000 or even 500, now that customers are being notified.

West said the notification process consists of at least three notifications prior to actually shutting off utilities. He believes disconnects could start as soon as the end of this month, if weather permits.

"There’s at least 45 days between becoming a delinquent account, before disconnects are made,” West said.

The City of Columbia offers alternative payment options for people who may need it, and they are allowed on a case-to-case basis. More information regarding those options can be found on the city’s website.