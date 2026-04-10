As costs rise, counties pass public safety funding measures

Mid-Missouri voters approved additional public safety funding measures in this week’s elections, which local officials say are a result of rising costs.

District officials also cited stagnant revenues, and a need for expansion to justify their propositions. The American Ambulance Association notes that ambulance costs have increased due to the rising costs of wages, fuel prices and medical equipment.

A 2025 Reuters report showed the cost of a firetruck has doubled over the past decade, rising to as much as $2 million. The cost of fuel is also cutting into the budgets of emergency services, with the USEIA (United States Energy Information Administration) noting that cost of gas increased to $3.77 as of March.

Here’s what some districts plan to do with their influx of new revenue:

Ambulance District Plans

In Callaway County, voters passed an initiative which would increase the use tax on out-of-state or online purchases, to the same rate of the county’s sales tax rate. The ballot initiative received 61.65% of the vote, according to the county’s unofficial election results.

EMS Callaway Ambulance District Chief Charles Anderson said that as more people shop online, the district’s sales tax revenue has declined.

“It would be used to, y’know, replace and maintain ambulances, purchase life saving medical equipment, support training and certifications for our EMTS (emergency medical technicians) and paramedics and allow us to maintain our reliable 24/7 coverage,” Anderson said.

Anderson estimated the new measure will generate up to $750,000 a year.

Cooper County voters passed a 0.5% sales tax for the county’s ambulance district with nearly 60% approval.. Cooper County Ambulance District Chief Brandon Hicks said the funds will be used to address the district’s growing responsibilities, noting that in 2020 his team received 1,697 calls, but just five years later that number increased to 3,042.

“So we will use the increase in income to put on a third truck, staff with two people 24/7 hours a day, 365 days a year,” Hicks said. “And then also put another base in the district, probably more in the southern part of the district to decrease response times down there.”

Hicks said the district will use the funds to replace old trucks and heart monitors.

Miller County voters also approved a 0.5% sales tax with more than two-thirds of ballots cast in favor of the measure. Miller County Ambulance Director Jason Elliot said the increased cost of equipment was straining the district.

“What people don’t understand is per regulations and standards the EMS (emergency medical service) isn't deemed a required service. We're not a necessity, we’re not looked at the same as the fire department and law enforcement, so we are clearly funded off of either a property tax or a sales tax or whatever billing revenue we can pull in.”

He said the new revenue would also help with truck maintenance and employee benefits.

Voters in the Maries-Osage Ambulance District approved a 0.5% sales tax, along with a matching use tax. Maries-Osage Ambulance Administrator Carla Butler said the district plans to use the funds to increase wages, expand employee benefits, and bolster its fleet of trucks.

“We’re an ambulance district that hasn't asked for an increase in sales tax since we became a district 48 years ago, I think that says a lot in of itself,” Butler said.

Fire Protection District Plans

More than 82% of Holts Summit voters approved a renewal of the city’s $8 million fire department bond. Spokesman Brad O’Nail said the funds will be used to upgrade their stations and old equipment, noting that maintenance costs for old equipment are increasing.

“The funds would actually be used to upgrade the facilities at both our primary fire station on Center Street and our second fire station on [County Route] AA,” O’Nail said.

Voters in Pettis County increased their tax levy just two-tenths of one percent, with about 59% voting yes. Pettis County Fire District Chief Mike Harding said that increasing truck maintenance costs, coupled with an increase in calls from 590 in 2024 to 640 in 2025 prompted the district to initiate the vote.

Harding plans to use the funds to upgrade and increase the county’s fleet, renovate fire stations, upgrade the department’s dive gear, build a new station, and allow 24/7 response to calls.

“So there’s a lot of things we’ll get,” Harding said. “Some of these is gonna have to be at a snail pace in order to purchase, but first and foremost it is the 24/7 fire protection for the patrons of Pettis County is what our main goal is.”