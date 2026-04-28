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Mid-Missouri towns begin long post-storm cleanup

KBIA | By Drew Lanio
Published April 28, 2026 at 4:04 PM CDT
A street sign showing the intersection of Front and Broadway in Slater, MO, with downed tree limbs damaging houses in the background.
Drew Lanio
/
KBIA
The Saline County town of Slater was one of several mid-Missouri communities hard-hit by storms on Monday, April 27, 2026. Several homes and businesses were damaged by flying debris and downed tree limbs.

The Saline County town of Slater has just fewer than 2,000 residents. Tuesday, many began the process of cleanup following strong On Monday storms that knocked out power to the whole town.

Resident Laura Oakheart says she was driving during the storm and had to take shelter in a church basement.

“I could not see out my windshield,” Oakheart said, “I stuck my head out the window so I could see where I was going. Branches were falling on my car, and I had four little kids and a pregnant woman with me.”

None of them were injured, but they were among those digging out Tuesday. Residents and cleanup crews are still clearing debris from roads, sidewalks and houses, as well as getting power lines back up.

Assistant City Administrator Russell Griffith said the town was not fully prepared for a storm of this size.

“When Evergy’s telling me they’ve got 100 poles down, we're sitting here with 15-20 poles down,” Griffith said, “For a small community it has been a big job and that’s why we’ve brought in professionals.”

Griffith said he expects cleaning up fallen tree limbs and other debris will take about a week. Power outage updates can be found on the Evergy Outage Map.
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Drew Lanio
Drew Lanio is a sophomore journalism student who is interested in broadcasting.
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