State music festival brings thousands of young musicians to Columbia

Thousands of high school students will flock to Columbia Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the Missouri State High School Activities Association State Music Festival.

They will receive comments on aspects of their performances, such as technique and musical expression.

Brian Silvey, interim director of the MU School of Music, said receiving feedback from professionals helps young musicians grow in their capabilities.

“A lot of these students come from rural areas where if it's not their band director, they're not getting any feedback," Silvey said. "And to be able to get that at the state level from people who are recognized as experts is really helpful in helping shape their music performance skills.”

The influx in students could cause congestion in downtown Columbia this weekend.

Megan McConachie, communications and outreach supervisor for the City of Columbia, said parking will be the most affected while students are here.

“Garages that are around campus are definitely going to be more occupied," McConachie said. "Those around Memorial Union, the Fine Arts Building, the Singfield Music Center — those are all definitely going to be a little bit fuller on Saturday.”

Permit holders for those garages will be allowed to park in Conley Avenue Parking Structure or the Turner Avenue Parking Structure if their normal parking location is full.