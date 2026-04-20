MU School of Medicine releases clinical trial search engine

The University of Missouri School of Medicine has released a search engine that will allow people to find and volunteer for clinical trials specific to them. The search engine was released on April 13 and allows users to input details about their health history and find clinical trials they are qualified for.

One of the main goals of the search engine is to empower people to find clinical trials that are best suited to them and to research the trials on their own time. Senior Director of Clinical Research Operations Stacee Baker said the school remains available to provide clinical trial information to those who ask.

“We’re always really happy to talk about our different studies and trials, and how they might be a good fit for someone to learn more about or participate in,” Baker said.

Diversity is crucial to clinical trials because it allows researchers to have the most accurate information about the population at large and develop resources that will actually be helpful. Baker said the search engine could encourage the diversity those clinical trials need.

“Because this is a public platform, we really hope that it draws in a very diverse group of people to learn about and have access to our clinical research and trials,” Baker said. “Research really works best and gives back in the best way to all people when it reflects real communities.”

Clinical trials have a history of having poor diversity because of barriers such as lack of trust or knowledge among potential participants, lack of transportation or accommodations for time off work, and the complexity of the trial, itself.

Mizzou’s clinical search trial creators are optimistic about the potential for increased diversity and empowerment in their trials.

“We want to give a lot of power back to the community, the people of our community, so that they can proactively take their time and search through our studies and trials and decide if they want to learn more.” Baker said.

The search engine is available on the School of Medicine’s website.