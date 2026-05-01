What do 'no shopping' May Day posters mean?

Ahead of Friday’s “May Day” protests, posters appeared on the University of Missouri-Columbia campus, with calls for “No Work, No School, No Shopping.”

The posters aren’t attributed to an organization, and don’t specify which businesses “no shopping” applies to.

Missouri Jobs With Justice Executive Director Caitlyn Adams says her group’s members may interpret that differently, but the organization supports not shopping at big chains and businesses cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Columbia union leader Andrew Hutchinson says his union couldn’t legally tell its members – many of whom work at the University of Missouri – not to go to work.

“We’re just in such a bind by public sector law that if we call for something like that it opens us up to really significant legal action by employers.”

Spokespeople for both the University and the Columbia Chamber of Commerce declined to comment on the protests.

