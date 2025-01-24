City of Columbia to host transit job fair amid calls for higher transit driver pay

The City of Columbia is hosting a transit job fair this Saturday to recruit bus and paratransit van drivers.

This fair is taking place just days after LiUNA Local 955, the local union representing public employees, presented to Columbia City Council at a work session on Tuesday.

Andrew Hutchinson serves as a union representative for LiUNA Local 955. He said the union is advocating for higher wages and a binding arbitration process that would install a third party to resolve potential contract violation disputes between the city and the union. LiUNA Local 955 said they unsuccessfully attempted last year to negotiate paratransit van drivers’ wages, which currently start at $16.05 an hour. The city has not yet responded to a request to verify the results of this negotiation.

“The reality is that it's a highly skilled job,” Hutchinson said. He said the union is considering legal action if the city does not agree to bargain on wages.

“We take fair pay very serious for our employees and we strive to recruit the best to Columbia,” said Sydney Olsen, the city’s engagement and public communications manager.

At the job fair on Saturday, the city will provide applications and conduct interviews for both paratransit van and bus driver positions.

“There'll be someone helping them fill out an application, and if they choose to interview that day, they can,” said Jeanne Locklear, the city’s human resources generalist. “Or the alternative, they can schedule a time in the future.”

Hutchinson said the union was not invited to help with this fair, even though he said it has collaborated on recruitment efforts with the city in the past. The city has not yet confirmed if it tried to work with the union on the upcoming fair.

“I wish we had been given the opportunity to help out,” Hutchinson said.

On Saturday, LiUNA Local 955 will also host a forum for mayoral and city council candidates.

“Our members’ working conditions are your living conditions,” said Hutchinson. “So we're hopeful that we can get council members into office who can advocate for our members so that we can do the best possible work for the citizens of Columbia.”

In 2023, Columbia’s public transit system Go COMO combined existing routes due to staffing shortages. Last November, consultants hired from Olsson presented their findings to City Council and recommended additional staffing and department restructuring as potential improvements to local transit. Go COMO services remain limited.