Nearly $12 million in relief funds to be distributed in Boone County
At least two dozen organizations across Boone County will receive $11.6 million in funding from the Boone County American Rescue Plan Act.
The Boone County Commission announced the first round of recipients Tuesday, following a “rigorous” review process, according to a news release. Over 100 organizations and agencies applied and requested more than $83 million in funding.
The grants come from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which allocates money to pandemic rescue and recovery efforts.
The organizations and agencies are listed below in order of funding amount:
Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture — $1,500,000
In2Action, Columbia — $1,200,000
The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri — $1,000,000
Socket Telecom — $1,000,000
Love Columbia — $1,000,000
City of Refuge — $750,000
United Community Builders, Columbia — $750,000
Habitat for Humanity, Columbia — $708,500
First/Last Mile Valet Service, Columbia — $428,100
Southern Boone Schools, Ashland — $450,000
City of Centralia, Centralia sewer lining — $400,000
The Shops at Sharp End, Columbia — $397,821
MU Extension Council Training Center — $350,000
Hallsville Parks Foundation — $225,000
Job Point, Columbia — $225,000
Room at the Inn — $206,000
Boone County Nature School — $200,000
Columbia Chamber of Commerce — $181,000
Do Something Right Now — $155,880
Missouri River Relief — $125,000
Coyote Hill, Harrisburg — $123,560
Boone County Community Services Department — $110,000
Grade A Plus Incorporated, Columbia — $100,000
City of Sturgeon stormwater — $89,500
Ashland Optimist Club/Foundation — $52,250
City of Sturgeon city park update/renovation — $50,000
Centralia Chamber of Commerce — $40,000
TOTAL: $11,661,731