Nearly $12 million in relief funds to be distributed in Boone County

At least two dozen organizations across Boone County will receive $11.6 million in funding from the Boone County American Rescue Plan Act.

The Boone County Commission announced the first round of recipients Tuesday, following a “rigorous” review process, according to a news release. Over 100 organizations and agencies applied and requested more than $83 million in funding.

The grants come from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which allocates money to pandemic rescue and recovery efforts.

The organizations and agencies are listed below in order of funding amount:

Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture — $1,500,000

In2Action, Columbia — $1,200,000

The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri — $1,000,000

Socket Telecom — $1,000,000

Love Columbia — $1,000,000

City of Refuge — $750,000

United Community Builders, Columbia — $750,000

Habitat for Humanity, Columbia — $708,500

First/Last Mile Valet Service, Columbia — $428,100

Southern Boone Schools, Ashland — $450,000

City of Centralia, Centralia sewer lining — $400,000

The Shops at Sharp End, Columbia — $397,821

MU Extension Council Training Center — $350,000

Hallsville Parks Foundation — $225,000

Job Point, Columbia — $225,000

Room at the Inn — $206,000

Boone County Nature School — $200,000

Columbia Chamber of Commerce — $181,000

Do Something Right Now — $155,880

Missouri River Relief — $125,000

Coyote Hill, Harrisburg — $123,560

Boone County Community Services Department — $110,000

Grade A Plus Incorporated, Columbia — $100,000

City of Sturgeon stormwater — $89,500

Ashland Optimist Club/Foundation — $52,250

City of Sturgeon city park update/renovation — $50,000

Centralia Chamber of Commerce — $40,000

TOTAL: $11,661,731