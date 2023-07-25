Lincoln University receives federal funding for five agriculture projects

Lincoln University in Jefferson City received funding from the United States Department of Agriculture for five agriculture and research projects. The school was granted over $2 million between the five projects.

The largest project received nearly $600,000 to enhance and expand the university's research programs, Extension system and service areas for farmers. A smaller grant of about $250,000 will be used to create a space for students to learn about sustainable agriculture and crops.

Other grants give funds to specific projects at the university. For example, about $600,000 will go to a research project about goat and sheep farming, production and consumption. The last two grants will help quantify crop management and health benefits, as well as the sustainability of aquaculture in Missouri.

The USDA program gave funding to 19 historically Black colleges and universities classified as 1890 Land-Grant Universities. The National Institute of Food and Agriculture creates these opportunities to help create more space for teaching, research and resources for students and faculty.

Additionally, 100 students at the universities were accepted into the USDA/1890 National Scholars Program, which offers full tuition, employment and benefits for students pursuing bachelor’s degrees in agriculture, food science or other related fields.