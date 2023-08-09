Department of Social Services alerts Missourians of Medicaid data breach

After a third-party cyber-attack, the Department of Social Services (DSS) is telling Missourians to monitor and protect their identities.

The security incident in question happened with IBM Consulting (IBM), a vendor that provides services to DSS, according to a news release from the department. It also involved Progress Software's MOVEit Transfer software.

The original incident occurred in May, and IBM notified the DSS of the breach on June 2. There has been no indication that the data has been misused as of Tuesday, Aug. 8, the release said.

Although this did not directly impact any DSS systems, the department's data was impacted. Medicaid participants' health information may have been accessed by an unauthorized party, including an individual's name, department client number (DCN), date of birth, possible benefit eligibility status or coverage and medical claim information.

Copies of the files accessed are still being analyzed, but the DSS says it's sending letters to those who may have been impacted by this incident. The letter contains information regarding this security incident, the department's response, information on how Missourians can obtain a free credit report and how they can monitor their credit and accounts.

Individuals can take steps now to freeze their credit for free and to stop others from stealing their identity. Missourians are also encouraged to keep an eye on their credit reports during this time.

This can be done with the following reporting services:

Any questions or concerns can be answered through the DSS' designated call center and incident response website. The call center can be reached at 888-220-4661 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.

