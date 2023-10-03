Columbia to host community forum with final police chief candidates

COLUMBIA - Community members will be able to give input on their next Columbia police chief at an upcoming community forum.

The forum will occur at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18 in the Council Chambers of City Hall. An informal meet and greet with the final candidates and light refreshments will take place immediately afterwards in Conference Room 1A/1B of City Hall.

Candidates will answer questions during the forum from the community regarding policing. Residents have until Friday to submit questions for the forum on the city's website. According to a press release, city staff and the consultant will determine common themes to identify the topics and questions most important to the community.

Attendees will be given the opportunity to leave feedback that will be taken into consideration during the final hiring process.