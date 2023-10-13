Cloudy skies expected during Saturday's annular solar eclipse in mid-Missouri

An annular solar eclipse will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14, across most of the country.

According to NASA, “An annular eclipse happens when the moon is lined up between the sun and Earth, but at its farthest point from Earth. Because the moon is farther away from Earth than usual, it seems smaller. It does not block the entire view of the sun.”

That means that no one in the country will experience totality, like we did during the 2017 solar eclipse.

Southeast portions of the United States will see the moon cover more than 80% of the sun, meanwhile in Missouri we’re much closer to the 50% to 60% threshold.

LOCAL TIMING

The partial eclipse is expected to begin at 10:28 a.m. Saturday, reaching a maximum just before noon, and ending a little before 1:30 p.m.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Skies are forecasted to be cloudy on Saturday, but with those cloudy skies you will still notice it getting darker in the middle of the day.

Additionally, if you are trying to view the solar eclipse through the clouds, remember that you should not look directly at the sun. You should use solar eclipse glasses, that are available at most major retailers, or you can build your own eclipse viewer. Sunglasses do not offer sufficient protection.

